msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. Buccaneers highlights: Dak, Dallas dominate Brady, Tampa to advance
The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs ended Monday with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys dominating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning 31-14. Prescott had the best playoff performance of his career to earn the win. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another while passing fro 305 yards.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News
Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose Another Quarterback To Transfer Portal
Before he ever coached a practice at Colorado, Deion Sanders announced the Buffaloes' starting quarterback for the 2023 season. In just one example of how Sanders does things differently than just about every other college football coach, he brought his son Shedeur Sanders with him to his ...
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious Injury
The National Football League has suffered numerous tragic injuries over the years, especially this season. Unfortunately, on Monday Night Football wild card matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys, one of those injuries happened.
Matt Patricia's next position with Patriots might have been revealed
Matt Patricia might have experienced his worst season as a New England Patriot after being promoted to offensive play-caller in place of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Surely, the former Detroit Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator hoped to rehabilitate his coaching image in New England to potentially land...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Announcement On Tuesday
In the aftermath of Brett Maher's historically poor kicking night against the Buccaneers on Monday, there appears to only be one team confident in the kicker's services going forward. That team just so happens to be his own, the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the ...
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
FOX Sports
AP sources: Panthers interview Evero for head coaching job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their head coaching position on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its...
FOX Sports
Can Jaguars upset Chiefs? Texans a frontrunner for Sean Payton? AFC South analysis
The Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Chiefs encapsulated everything Jacksonville was early in the season: a team that could look good — at times, really good — but also one that couldn't consistently finish or execute. In the first half of the 27-17 loss, the Jaguars were...
FOX Sports
Schwartz returns to Browns, this time to fix busted defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Other than swiping Bill Belichick's turkey slices, Jim Schwartz stayed quiet and useful during his first stint in Cleveland. He had a lot to learn. An unpaid intern for the Browns in the early 1990s, Schwartz ran errands and did whatever was needed while soaking in all he could from a coaching staff that included Belichick and Nick Saban.
FOX Sports
Vikings face abrupt finish, roster churn after all that fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: Look for Unders to cash, other best bets
Divisional weekend for the NFL playoffs is the best action the sport has to offer. We have the four division winners from the AFC, then three NFC East squads, plus the juggernaut 49ers team. Here are my favorite wagers for these four wonderful games (all odds via FOX Bet). Jacksonville...
