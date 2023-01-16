ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage

After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Pembroke Pines, FL

Although many breweries exist in Florida, only one exists in Pembroke Pines. It has no competition. The best and only brewery in Pembroke Pines is Twin Peaks. This restaurant location has plenty to offer residents of the town and will satisfy any hankering for a beer. Best Brewery in Pembroke...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bolay Grand Opening at Town Center Aventura

What’s better than eating delicious? How about eating Fresh, Bold, and Delicious? Town Center Aventura is excited to welcome Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to its roster of 10+ restaurants and eateries. Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, 1/12/23 and they’re happy to satisfy your lunch...
AVENTURA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Designed by Award-winning Architect Randall Stofft, This Exquisite Lakefront Estate in Boca Raton Asks for $6 Million

6030 Le Lac Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 6030 Le Lac Road, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by award-winning architect Randall Stofft, is an exquisite lakefront estate located on 2.13 acres of meticulously manicured grounds within Boca Raton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6030 Le Lac Road, please contact Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) & Beverly Strauss (Phone: 561-271-2012) at Luxury Partners Realty for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them

From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest

Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”

Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’

The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL

Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
iheart.com

Flo Rida Wins Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius

Jurors returing a verdict in favor of Flo Rida in his lawsuit against the Boca Raton based energy drink company Celsius. The rapper whose legal name is Tramar Dillard claimed the company owed him money from an endorsement deal he started with them in 2014. Jurors awarded just over 82-million in damages.
BOCA RATON, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach

A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy