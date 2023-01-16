Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Related
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat, a Fort Lauderdale floating restaurant, returning to Intracoastal after major wreckage
After his floating restaurant capsized last spring on Fort Lauderdale’s sandbar, Jay Lycke sat inside his dark houseboat, brokenhearted, dreaming of the water and the jalapeño-stuffed gator bites he’d once served to hungry boaters. His loyal customers didn’t let Lycke wallow in self-pity for long. Days after Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat sank on May 8, 50 volunteers rushed in and helped dredge his ...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Pembroke Pines, FL
Although many breweries exist in Florida, only one exists in Pembroke Pines. It has no competition. The best and only brewery in Pembroke Pines is Twin Peaks. This restaurant location has plenty to offer residents of the town and will satisfy any hankering for a beer. Best Brewery in Pembroke...
communitynewspapers.com
Bolay Grand Opening at Town Center Aventura
What’s better than eating delicious? How about eating Fresh, Bold, and Delicious? Town Center Aventura is excited to welcome Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to its roster of 10+ restaurants and eateries. Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, 1/12/23 and they’re happy to satisfy your lunch...
luxury-houses.net
Designed by Award-winning Architect Randall Stofft, This Exquisite Lakefront Estate in Boca Raton Asks for $6 Million
6030 Le Lac Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 6030 Le Lac Road, Boca Raton, Florida, designed by award-winning architect Randall Stofft, is an exquisite lakefront estate located on 2.13 acres of meticulously manicured grounds within Boca Raton’s most prestigious neighborhoods. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6030 Le Lac Road, please contact Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) & Beverly Strauss (Phone: 561-271-2012) at Luxury Partners Realty for full support and perfect service.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
calleochonews.com
The hottest new restaurants in Miami and where to find them
From retro bars to Mediterranean menus, the new restaurants in Miami have something for every palette. There were a lot of eagerly awaited restaurant debuts around the end of 2022, including Gordon Ramsay's newest Miami endeavor and the return of fan favorites in new locations. This year, the dining destinations continue to grow, and we're covering the best of the best new restaurants in Miami.
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor art festival, Boca Fest
Entry is free for Boca Fest outdoor art festival in Boca Raton. Boca Fest in 2023 is 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. January 21 and 22, featuring artists and artisans exhibiting sculpture, paintings and other work. It’s at Town Center at Boca, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Parking is...
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Coral Springs, FL
Visitors will be surprised by how much there is to do in Coral Springs in Broward County, only 20 miles away from Fort Lauderdale. Chartered on July 10, 1963, Coral Springs was named after the Coral Ridge Properties, which master-planned and developed the city. Residents and visitors to Coral Springs...
Marco’s Pizza Heads to Oakland Park
By our count, it’s the chain’s sixth South Florida location
iheart.com
Flo Rida Wins Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company Celsius
Jurors returing a verdict in favor of Flo Rida in his lawsuit against the Boca Raton based energy drink company Celsius. The rapper whose legal name is Tramar Dillard claimed the company owed him money from an endorsement deal he started with them in 2014. Jurors awarded just over 82-million in damages.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
Firefighters again rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach
A woman is recovering after being rescued from a drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said they had to use a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.
Baby Wellness Massage Celebrates Grand Opening of Coral Springs Location
A new business opening in Coral Springs is setting out to prove it’s never the wrong time for a therapeutic massage, even if you haven’t been born yet. Baby Wellness Massage will celebrate the Grand Opening of its Coral Springs store located at 5571 North University Drive on Saturday, January 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Horse Positive for Strangles in Palm Beach
A 12-year-old warmblood gelding in Palm Beach County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on January 12. The horse started showing clinical signs on January 10, including fever and guttural pouch empyema. This is Florida’s first confirmed case of strangles in 2023. Two additional horses are exposed and under official quarantine.
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
Comments / 2