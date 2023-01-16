I stand corrected. In the spirit of the NFL playoffs I took the liberty of reviewing the play on the field and her plan in essence is the same failed policy, based on a flawed philosophy, that eliminating tents and encampments will end homeless as we know it when upon further review the philosophy itself paints a false narrative and creates an ambiguous but critically flawed call to action based on false principles, flawed data and manufactured or manipulative show of force in “attacking” homeless while unfortunately, in my opinion, yielding the same failed results.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO