Mayor, L.A. City Council take steps to address homelessness
The sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are empty Wednesday morning. It's all a part of a bigger homeless discussion happening Wednesday in Washington, D.C.The empty sidewalks represent an early victory for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness. Until last week, the area held a sprawling tent encampment, one of the city's oldest. But it has been completely cleared and power-washed.Approximately 100 people living in the encampment have been placed in housing.Wednesday, L.A. City Council members are expected to create a homelessness fund of about $50 million to help push the mayor's Inside Safe program, addressing...
2urbangirls.com
LA Council supports allowing indefinite remote meetings
LOS ANGELES – The City Council approved a pair of resolutions Tuesday supporting state legislation that would allow local legislative bodies, including neighborhood councils, to continue holding remote meetings. The council voted 12-1 for the resolutions, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez dissenting. Under Assembly Bill 361, governing bodies have been...
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
2urbangirls.com
Activists want hiring of Black staffers to be made a priority by council members
LOS ANGELES – A coalition of Black activists have signed onto a letter requesting the creation of the ‘Tom Bradley Rule’ in the City of Los Angeles to ensure Black applicants are considered for roles throughout the elected official’s district offices. “It’s important that African-Americans be...
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless plan has obvious flaws
I stand corrected. In the spirit of the NFL playoffs I took the liberty of reviewing the play on the field and her plan in essence is the same failed policy, based on a flawed philosophy, that eliminating tents and encampments will end homeless as we know it when upon further review the philosophy itself paints a false narrative and creates an ambiguous but critically flawed call to action based on false principles, flawed data and manufactured or manipulative show of force in “attacking” homeless while unfortunately, in my opinion, yielding the same failed results.
knock-la.com
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave
The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
As COVID-19 Eviction Deadline Looms, LA City Council Considers New Protections For Renters
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
2urbangirls.com
Is Karen Bass’ success in clearing Venice homeless encampments just a facade
LOS ANGELES (2UrbanGirls) – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is basking in the success of removing 100 people off of city streets and into temporary shelters in less than 30 days on the job. No one seems concerned with how she is having so much success, in a short amount of time.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?
Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor should resign effective immediately
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. should resign from his position effective immediately because according to his answer to his ex-aide’s request for a restraining order, the two are married. Butts’ ego would never allow for him to resign but he should take this...
L.A. City Council moves to establish fine for illegally parking in bus lanes
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to proceed with establishing a fine for illegal parking in bus lanes.The council instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance.
2urbangirls.com
Former anti-poverty nonprofit CEO pleads guilty to embezzling, misusing funds
LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO of a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.
2urbangirls.com
Female LASD Lieutenant alleges gender discrimination by female Captain
NORWALK, Calif. – A female sheriff’s lieutenant is suing Los Angeles County, alleging a woman supervisor discriminated against her in order to impress her chain of command and told the plaintiff to report to work after the plaintiff contracted the coronavirus. LASD Lt. Araceli Hernandez further maintains she...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
kclu.org
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black...
2urbangirls.com
Black fitness instructor alleges Jewish nursing home fired her over her political views
LOS ANGELES – A former fitness instructor at a Reseda nursing home is suing the facility, alleging she was wrongfully fired in 2022 for responding to a resident’s question by saying she believed U.S. tax dollars were better spent at home than in Ukraine. Karima Williams’ Los Angeles...
