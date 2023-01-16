ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, L.A. City Council take steps to address homelessness

The sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are empty Wednesday morning. It's all a part of a bigger homeless discussion happening Wednesday in Washington, D.C.The empty sidewalks represent an early victory for L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's plan to tackle homelessness. Until last week, the area held a sprawling tent encampment, one of the city's oldest. But it has been completely cleared and power-washed.Approximately 100 people living in the encampment have been placed in housing.Wednesday, L.A. City Council members are expected to create a homelessness fund of about $50 million to help push the mayor's Inside Safe program, addressing...
LA Council supports allowing indefinite remote meetings

LOS ANGELES – The City Council approved a pair of resolutions Tuesday supporting state legislation that would allow local legislative bodies, including neighborhood councils, to continue holding remote meetings. The council voted 12-1 for the resolutions, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez dissenting. Under Assembly Bill 361, governing bodies have been...
Op-Ed: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ homeless plan has obvious flaws

I stand corrected. In the spirit of the NFL playoffs I took the liberty of reviewing the play on the field and her plan in essence is the same failed policy, based on a flawed philosophy, that eliminating tents and encampments will end homeless as we know it when upon further review the philosophy itself paints a false narrative and creates an ambiguous but critically flawed call to action based on false principles, flawed data and manufactured or manipulative show of force in “attacking” homeless while unfortunately, in my opinion, yielding the same failed results.
Disgraced Nury Martinez Steering LA River Planning from Political Grave

The trickling Los Angeles River, which is largely considered a joke and often mistaken for a racetrack, roars to life every few winters in violent displays that could threaten the lives of more Angelenos than most earthquakes. As Angelenos scrambled to prepare for this month’s record rainfalls and local news ran headlines warning of a sinkhole in Chatsworth, flooding in downtown, and mudslides threatening mansions on Mulholland Drive, an important response to the deluge happened quietly in the San Fernando Valley as the Sepulveda Basin was closed by city officials.
LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?

Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
Inglewood mayor should resign effective immediately

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. should resign from his position effective immediately because according to his answer to his ex-aide’s request for a restraining order, the two are married. Butts’ ego would never allow for him to resign but he should take this...
Former anti-poverty nonprofit CEO pleads guilty to embezzling, misusing funds

LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO of a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black...
