Kansas City, MO

Chiefs to play Jaguars in divisional round of playoffs

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Update: The Chiefs-Jaguars game is set to be played on Saturday afternoon.

The wild-card round is over for the AFC conference and the Kansas City Chiefs now know their opponent for the divisional round next weekend.

As the lowest-remaining seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4) are heading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs for the second time this season. This comes after they pulled off an improbable 31-30 comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round after being down 27-0 and losing the turnover battle 5-0.

The Jags came to Kansas City back in Week 10 and lost 27-17, but in the playoffs, it’s clear that anything can happen. The Chiefs will need to be at their best against a team that has made some pretty impressive strides in the latter half of the season. Turnovers were a problem for K.C. in the first matchup and they’ll need to be a lot sharper this time around.

Doug Pederson comes from Andy Reid’s coaching tree and spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2013-2015. He’s not averse to taking some risks in terms of play-calling, as evidenced by opening the game with an onside kick and trying to steal a possession back in Week 10.

There is still no information on when this game will be played at this time, but we’ll update you with that as soon as the NFL makes the schedule available.

