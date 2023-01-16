ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Offers a Tribute to Judy Garland

Expect a large gay contingent in the audience for the next Cleveland Pops Orchestra concert at Severance Hall “A Date with Judy.”. Judy, of course, is Judy Garland, the ultimate 20th-century gay icon, whose precocious talents won her early fame but also early pressure that set her on a lifetime of health problems and drug use. She was just 16 when she played one of her best known roles, Dorothy in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Throughout in the 40s, in her early-mid 20s, she starred in a string of successful move musicals that produced many of the songs she was associated with her entire career such as “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from 1942’s Meet Me in St. Louis and “Get Happy” from her 1950 film Summer Stock (along with, of course “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Acoustic Instrumental Quartet Hawktail Comes Back to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

Acoustic instrumental ensemble Hawktail only formed in 2017. But the musicians who comprise the bluegrass-inspired quartet all have deep musical roots and long personal connections. Three of the members — fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert and guitarist Jordan Tice — made up the trio Haas Kowert Tice, which released You Got This in 2014. Kowert performed with the Punch Brothers, and both Haas and Kowert perform with David Rawlings, while Haas has also released her own solo work. Tice has also released solo albums and performed as a sideman to such progressive bluegrass stars as Tony Trischka.
PENINSULA, OH
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise

Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
GENEVA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE

