FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Offers a Tribute to Judy Garland
Expect a large gay contingent in the audience for the next Cleveland Pops Orchestra concert at Severance Hall “A Date with Judy.”. Judy, of course, is Judy Garland, the ultimate 20th-century gay icon, whose precocious talents won her early fame but also early pressure that set her on a lifetime of health problems and drug use. She was just 16 when she played one of her best known roles, Dorothy in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Throughout in the 40s, in her early-mid 20s, she starred in a string of successful move musicals that produced many of the songs she was associated with her entire career such as “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from 1942’s Meet Me in St. Louis and “Get Happy” from her 1950 film Summer Stock (along with, of course “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.)
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Acoustic Instrumental Quartet Hawktail Comes Back to Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall
Acoustic instrumental ensemble Hawktail only formed in 2017. But the musicians who comprise the bluegrass-inspired quartet all have deep musical roots and long personal connections. Three of the members — fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert and guitarist Jordan Tice — made up the trio Haas Kowert Tice, which released You Got This in 2014. Kowert performed with the Punch Brothers, and both Haas and Kowert perform with David Rawlings, while Haas has also released her own solo work. Tice has also released solo albums and performed as a sideman to such progressive bluegrass stars as Tony Trischka.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
The Best TV Shows Set in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
5 new stores, eateries coming to Tower City Center
Several new shops and restaurants are coming soon to Tower City Center. Here's what to expect from the new spots, two of which have grand opening celebrations this month in the downtown mall.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
Why this week is considered saddest of the year
The third Monday of January is considered by some as "Blue Monday" and is thought to be the saddest day of the year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But Blue Monday lasts throughout the winter season for some.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
