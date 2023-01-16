ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Man charged with murder in death of woman at South L.A. street takeover

An Orange County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 28, was also charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in the death of 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to the Los Angeles County […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Ventura County man accused of killing Honduran immigrant for money

A Camarillo man was charged Tuesday for the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains in October. The suspect, Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Jose Velasquez, 35, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Foster was also charged with eight […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?

Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former anti-poverty nonprofit CEO pleads guilty to embezzling, misusing funds

LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO of a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.
NBC Los Angeles

LA County COVID Death Toll Reaches 35K

Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

