californiaglobe.com
78-Year-Old Jackie Goldberg Elected as Los Angeles Unified School Board President
The Los Angeles Unified School District elected in former school board member and Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg as President of the board on Tuesday, elevating her to the position 40 years after her first initial successful run for the school board. Goldberg, a UC Berkeley and University of Chicago graduate, first...
Rapper files $10M claim over Dec. 31 encounter with L.A. County deputies
Lawyers for a Los Angeles-based rapper called Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim against Los Angeles County today, alleging sheriff’s deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year’s Eve.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD seeks to rehire retirees to shore up personnel losses, Inglewood sure can’t
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.
HipHopDX.com
Feezy Lebron Files $10M Tort Claim Against Deputy He Claims Threatened To Shoot Him
Los Angeles, CA - Feezy Lebron has filed a $10million tort claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Sabatine for allegedly threatening to shoot and kill him. Filing the claim through his attorneys, both of whom are from civil rights law firms, Lebron...
Man charged with murder in death of woman at South L.A. street takeover
An Orange County man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young, 28, was also charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in the death of 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, according to the Los Angeles County […]
2urbangirls.com
Female LASD Lieutenant alleges gender discrimination by female Captain
NORWALK, Calif. – A female sheriff’s lieutenant is suing Los Angeles County, alleging a woman supervisor discriminated against her in order to impress her chain of command and told the plaintiff to report to work after the plaintiff contracted the coronavirus. LASD Lt. Araceli Hernandez further maintains she...
‘Reset' in talks to settle L.A. homelessness lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is lax response to the homelessness crisis.
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Suspect behind violent chase through LA, OC waves at cameras during 1st court appearance
Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, did not enter a plea at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3. He didn't say much, but he did take a moment to wave and smile at ABC7 cameras during his appearance.
1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead
A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
2urbangirls.com
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital
Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward. “Aniya is going to have to grow up without her mother,” said Mykesha Mack, her cousin....
Ventura County man accused of killing Honduran immigrant for money
A Camarillo man was charged Tuesday for the murder of a man whose remains were discovered in the Santa Monica Mountains in October. The suspect, Rotherie Durell Foster, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Jose Velasquez, 35, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Foster was also charged with eight […]
pasadenanow.com
Report: City Gang Outreach Team Prevented or Interupted 88 Potentially Violent Gang-Related Incidents
A report by the Pasadena Public Health Department said its gang violence prevention and mediation team prevented dozens of potentially violent gang-related incidents from occuring in late 2022. The report will be part of a presentation by the Health Dept. Wednesday before the Public Safety Committee detailing the Department’s Gang...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?
Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
2urbangirls.com
Activists want hiring of Black staffers to be made a priority by council members
LOS ANGELES – A coalition of Black activists have signed onto a letter requesting the creation of the ‘Tom Bradley Rule’ in the City of Los Angeles to ensure Black applicants are considered for roles throughout the elected official’s district offices. “It’s important that African-Americans be...
2urbangirls.com
Former anti-poverty nonprofit CEO pleads guilty to embezzling, misusing funds
LOS ANGELES – The former president and CEO of a Hollywood-based anti-poverty nonprofit agency has agreed to plead guilty to federal criminal charges for embezzling money from the nonprofit for his personal benefit and intentionally misapplying more than $600,000 in grant money to pay for unauthorized expenses and lying on his tax returns, the Justice Department announced today.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County COVID Death Toll Reaches 35K
Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
foxla.com
Orange County man arrested in New Mexico for South LA street takeover death of nursing student
LOS ANGELES - An Orange County man has been arrested in connection with the death of Elyzza Guajaca, the nursing student killed when she was hit by a driver doing donuts during a street takeover in South Los Angeles on Christmas night, officials said Monday. Guajaca was killed around 9...
