INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Since the devastation visuals behind the death of George Floyd law enforcement agencies saw a rash of departures of long-time employees as scrutiny grew over how they did their job. The loss of personnel also affected local departments, including the Inglewood and Los Angeles police departments. LAPD has come up with an idea to rehire retirees which Inglewood can’t entertain due to Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO