Post Register
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with...
Post Register
Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win
DALLAS (AP) — Trae Young's latest matchup against Luka Doncic was his first with Dejounte Murray. Atlanta's backcourt mates kept their winning streak alive against the MVP candidate.
Post Register
Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and...
Post Register
Lauri Markkanen returns to help Jazz rout Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.
Post Register
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced Wednesday in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause...
Post Register
McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
Post Register
Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith learns OL versatility on the fly
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Smith didn't have to worry about moving around on the offensive line in college, when he was on his way to being a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys. After those Tulsa days ended, Smith knew versatility could be the key to a career...
