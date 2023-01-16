ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Suffer Heart-Breaking Loss to Bengals in AFC Wild Card Game

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrlLn_0kFxrJan00

It took an uncanny play for the Bengals to beat the Ravens in their AFC Wild Card matchup. And it was a difficult end to another tumultuous season for the Ravens.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens faced an uphill battle to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round without Lamar Jackson in the lineup.

Nonetheless, the Baltimore players exuded quiet confidence all week and even led at the half.

It took an uncanny, albeit remarkable play for the Bengals to escape with a victory.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbled trying to extend the ball into the end zone at the Cincinnati 2-yard line in the fourth quarter. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the ball and ran 98 yards for the score.

That proved to be the difference in the game as Cincinnati closed out a 24-17 victory on Sunday night.

"We felt like we had a good call; it was a push-sneak play," coach John Harbaugh said. "It wasn’t executed just the correct way. Tyler went over the top; that’s a ‘burrow’ play – he has to go low on that. That’s the way the play is designed. So, that was two [plays] to get it. [If] you take it off the line of scrimmage, there’s a chance – you might score – but there’s a chance they get you in the backfield, [and] now it’s hard to get it on fourth down.

"So, two to get it there from inside the one [-yard line]. We felt like that was the best call; we just didn’t execute it right.”

Now, the Ravens head into an offseason full of uncertainty and they have a big decision to make with Jackson, who is a free agent. Baltimore can try to reach a long-term deal with him, place a franchise tag on him, and/or possibly consider a trade to land multiple first-round picks. '

Jackson did not travel with the team to Cincinnati for the game.

Huntley had moments where he played well, but two turnovers led to 10 points and were the main difference in the game. Huntley was 17 of 29 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Huntley missed the previous game with shoulder tendinitis.

“When I was healthy and out there playing, that’s when I’m healthy and playing," Huntley said. "When I sat down, that’s when it was bothering [me]. So, I don’t feel like it had any effect on [me], throwing-wise.”

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams left with a knee injury in the second quarter, and they were down three of their five starters on the offensive line.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made the necessary adjustments and got rid of the ball quicker with a depleted line. Burrow was 23 of 32 for 209 yards with a score and a rushing touchdown. He was sacked four times.

The Bengals retook the lead 17-10 on their first possession of the second half on a 1-yard run by Burrow.

Baltimore tied the game on the ensuing drive with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Huntley to Demarcus Robinson. It was the first time the Ravens have scored two offensive touchdowns in a game since Nov. 27.

The Ravens were poised to take the lead when Huntley fumbled on the 1 that led to a go-ahead touchdown the other way.

“It was on what, the one, minus one," Huntley said. "I saw everybody packed in. I just tried to go over top. I thought I cleared the line. They just made a play and just happened to take it all the way back.”

Baltimore moved the ball to the Cincnnati 17 on the final possession but a holding call on right guard Kevin Zeitler helped killed the drive. A desperate heave by Huntley in the final seconds almost found its way into wide receiver James Proche's hands but he couldn't corral the ball.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had 62 yards on 13 carries. He also caught a touchdown. Gus Edwards added 39 yards on the ground.

Baltimore managed 364 yards of offense compared to 234 for the Bengals. The Ravens were just 3 of 11 on third down.

Cincnnati managed a 39-yard field goal by Evan McPherson on their opening drive. The Ravens had a key stop on third down by bringing the pressure on Burrow.

Huntley threw an interception on the Ravens' first possession that gave the Bengals the ball at midfield. It was the Ravens' fifth turnover in five quarters in Cincinnati.

A taunting penalty on Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters gave the Bengals an extra 15 yards. Baltimore's defense was on the field for nearly 13 minutes in the first quarter.

That led to a 70-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase that extended the lead to 9-0 early in the second quarter.

The Ravens answered on the ensuing drive on a 2-yard reception from Huntley to Dobbins that cut the margin to 9-7 with 4:53 left in the half. That was a 17-play drive, with 12 of those calls on the ground.

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton forced a fumble on Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

Huntley then turned a high snap into a 19-yard gain to Josh Oliver.

That set up a 22-yard field goal by Justin Tucker and the Ravens led 10-9 at the half.

“It’s just tough. I think you look at the offense, and we’re moving the ball, making big-time plays, people are doing their jobs to get down to the one [-yard line] or whatever it was and sneak it," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "For that to happen – just a freak thing – and for them to turn around and get seven [points], that’s basically a 14-point swing, that’s tough man. With all that being said, we were still in the game. Guys fought hard, continued to fight hard no matter what. You love to see that from the guys. I’m super proud of this team. I’m excited for this team to get back and to get better.”

