Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win
Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 126, L.A. Clippers 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) Batum 4-5 0-0 11, Morris Sr. 3-14 3-3 10, Zubac 7-13 1-1 15, Mann 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 9-15 5-8 30, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Diabate 1-4 1-4 3, Coffey 3-7 1-1 8, Boston Jr. 3-9 1-2 7, Jackson 4-12 0-0 11, Preston 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-92 14-21 103.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 116, L.A. Lakers 111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Huerter 3-8, Murray 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Fox 2-7, Lyles 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Okpala 0-1, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Metu 2, Huerter, Mitchell, Monk). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 2, Fox 2, Holmes 2, Monk 2, Huerter,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 6-10 0-2 13, McDaniels 7-10 2-2 18, Reid 4-9 9-10 17, Edwards 7-17 2-3 16, Russell 4-8 2-2 13, Prince 5-9 2-2 14, Knight 1-2 0-1 2, Garza 4-9 5-6 16, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 42-81 22-28 118. DENVER (122) Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
Stars and Kings square off in Western Conference action
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, third in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -126, Stars +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars hit the ice in a matchup of two of the top...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins aim to keep win streak going, visit the Rangers
Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -111, Bruins -109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York...
Porterville Recorder
Freeman and Milwaukee host Robert Morris
Robert Morris Colonials (8-11, 3-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-6, 6-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Robert Morris Colonials after BJ Freeman scored 20 points in Milwaukee's 78-74 overtime loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Panthers have gone 8-2 in...
Porterville Recorder
Lightning visit the Oilers on 5-game winning streak
Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -119, Oilers -102; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Porterville Recorder
Earlington and San Diego host Portland
San Diego Toreros (9-11, 2-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -5; over/under is 160. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego's 98-84 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The Pilots are 7-3 on their...
Porterville Recorder
OREGON 87, CALIFORNIA 58
Percentages: FG .596, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Soares 3-5, Parris 1-1, Ware 1-1, Guerrier 1-2, Couisnard 1-3, Bittle 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Barthelemy 0-1, Rigsby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle, Dante, Guerrier, Ware). Turnovers: 4 (Richardson 2, Soares, Ware). Steals: 4 (Dante 2,...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose 5, Dallas 3
San Jose032—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Dellandrea 6 (Benn, Heiskanen), 6:43. Penalties_Ferraro, SJ (Holding), 10:47; Megna, SJ (Cross Checking), 19:19. Second Period_2, Dallas, Robertson 30 (Miller, Heiskanen), 3:54. 3, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Olofsson, Lundkvist), 6:57. 4, San Jose, Lorentz 5 (Gregor), 9:41. 5, San Jose, Bonino 7 (Barabanov, Karlsson), 11:49. 6, San Jose, Meier 26 (Karlsson, Hertl), 15:18 (pp). Penalties_Robertson, DAL (Hooking), 1:17; Heiskanen, DAL (Hooking), 7:16; Benn, DAL (Hooking), 13:43; Eyssimont, SJ (Tripping), 19:44.
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 89, UTAH TECH 85
Percentages: FG .474, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Staine 5-8, Nicolds 2-2, Pope 2-3, Gonsalves 1-4, Leter 0-1, Christensen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Christensen 2, Pope 2, Edmonds, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine). Steals: 5 (Gonsalves 3, Staine 2). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Carr90-00-00-1040.
