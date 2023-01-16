ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a dynamic pitcher ready to break out in 2023

The Yankees received the unfortunate news that Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the season due to shoulder inflammation, meaning they’ll need a new 5th starter for April. While many people are wondering about the outlook of Montas for 2023, and rightfully so, there’s the question of who should be their 5th starter for now. Many people would default to Domingo German, whose 3.61 ERA as a spot-starter impressed many in the fanbase. The problem with this is that by all metrics, this is the wrong choice; Clarke Schmidt should become the 5th starter for the Yankees.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities

The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth

The Boston Red Sox made one of the more intriguing depth moves of the offseason by adding a potential low-risk high-reward option behind the plate. With Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as the only catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston entered the new year in need of an upgrade. While it won't make national headlines, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom finally addressed the position.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite

The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado Rockies

The Boston Red Sox are having an offseason to remember, or potentially forget. While they have made major moves like signing Japanese superstar Masataka Yoshida, signing elite closer Kenley Jansen, and extending Rafael Devers to a long-term contract, the Boston Red Sox also have lost fan-favorite all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, as well as losing Trevor Story for many months due to surgery on his arm.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Red Sox eyeing pair of former All-Stars

Some baseball teams embark on a youth movement to bring in young talent. The Boston Red Sox seem to be heading in the opposite direction. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday the Red Sox have slugger Adam Duvall and utilityman Josh Harrison on their radar. Duvall, 34, a former All-Star, clubbed 38 home Read more... The post Red Sox eyeing pair of former All-Stars appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal

The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy