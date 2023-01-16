Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
KETV.com
Winter storm, heavy snow potential in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm with impactful snow is moving through Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Heavy and wet snow is expected to start falling around 3 p.m. and will...
KETV.com
Metro starting Thursday on snow routes for busses due to winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — Because of Wednesday's winter weather and the potential for slick roads Thursday morning, some of Metro's routes will start their service day on snow routes in Omaha. The below list of routes will start Thursday on Snow Route Option A. Route 3. Route 5. Route 8.
WOWT
Omaha-metro drivers deal with snow, slush as storm moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon. Some crashes were reported, but nothing impacting major roadways.
WOWT
Omaha-metro braces for ice as snow moves through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the Omaha-metro were struggling with the wintery mix falling across the area on Wednesday. While traffic was light and moving slower heading into the normal rush-hour time of day, the roads were slushy around 4 p.m. as precipitation vacillated from rain to snow in the afternoon.
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
WOWT
Truck drivers give road advice amid wintry conditions to Omaha motorists
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Icy, wet, and cold are what Wednesday’s wintry conditions consisted of. Mike Miller works for Nolan Transportation in York, Nebraska. He’s traveled miles to deliver some shipments. On his way to Omaha, he said the roads were starting to ice because of that he had to stop at a gas station for a bit until the roads were clear to drive again. As a veteran trucker, he’s stocked up on food and water and advises those who need to leave their house to do the same.
WOWT
3:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads mostly slush-covered
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. Updated: 10 hours ago.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Quiet Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s storm
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds linger Monday night along with breezy NW winds keeping us chilly through the night. Tuesday provides a break from the stronger winds and may even offer a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon once we get past a cloudy start. This will be the best day to run errands and get outside before our next storm arrives Wednesday.
WOWT
Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Truck drivers offer do's and don'ts for winter driving. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update. Updated: 9 hours ago. Precipitation is coming...
klin.com
Lancaster County Area Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
The Lancaster County area has been upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. Precipitation could move into the Lincoln area as early at 6 AM. The National Weather Service’s Paul Fajman tells KLIN News the precipitation could be a mix of rain, freezing rain, or sleet, which may continue into the early afternoon.
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation expects winter weather to directly hit Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. — Front-end loaders dumped thousands of pounds of pure salt into snow plows and their trailers Tuesday. A state official describes it as a sign of how serious he's taking this week's winter weather. NDOT highway maintenance supervisor Jay Partch says he expects a metro portion of...
Council Bluffs prepares for winter storm; hills on east end always a challenge
The winter storm has been on the City of Council Bluffs public works' radar for a week. They were hard at work pre-treating the roads Wednesday morning.
WOWT
10 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Watch for refreeze overnight
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 12 hours ago. The man accused of hitting and killing two...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The singing superintendent is back!. Brent Hoesing, now the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district in his distinct fashion. Wednesday's announcement was made to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin'...
KETV.com
Rural communities prepare for snowstorm hitting eastern Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska is expected to rack up the most inches of snow in a winter storm that'll impact the area on Wednesday. Burt County is already preparing for a long day to make sure their residents will not be buried. "We got the plows on the trucks, all the salt...
