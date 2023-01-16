Read full article on original website
Family, friends gather at funeral for UGA staff member killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of a University of Georgia staff member killed in a crash this past weekend in Athens. Those who knew and loved Chandler LeCroy best are still hoping for answers about what caused her to wreck the vehicle she was driving. The single-car collision also killed one of her three passengers, UGA football offensive lineman Devin Willock.
‘I still can’t believe it happened:’ Parents of UGA football player killed in crash speak out
ATHENS, Ga. — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Sharlene and Dave Willock, the parents of Devin Willock, the UGA player killed in a car crash Sunday. The Willocks spoke about how happy Devin was after UGA won the game and...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
Report reveals excessive speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — A crash that killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruitment staff member was partly caused by excessive speed, according to the crash report released on Tuesday. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, just hours after UGA celebrated...
Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
Georgia player's mother shares ways to help families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy have been on the hearts and minds of people around the country this week as prayers have been front and center following the tragic car wreck that claimed the lives of the Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. Mary Delp, the mother of Georgia tight...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
Stetson Bennett Mourns Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
The Georgia quarterback became the latest member of the program to react to the tragic car accident that killed a Bulldogs player and staffer.
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate
The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
CFB world reacts to terrible Georgia Bulldogs news
The Georgia Bulldogs will try for their third-consecutive national championship next season after becoming the first program ever to win back-to-back College Football Playoff national titles earlier this month. But as they go for the unprecedented three-peat, they’ll be doing it without one of their top skill players as it looks like talented wide receiver AD Mitchell is moving on.
Devin Willock's family, attorneys to discuss deadly crash investigation, legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — The family and attorneys for the University of Georgia football player killed in a crash earlier this week are expected to hold a news conference Thursday. According to a news release, the lawyers plan to discuss the accident investigation and the legal actions that Devin Willock's family is taking.
1 dead, 1 injured after DeKalb County shooting | What we know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead and a 15 year old hospitalized after being shot in DeKalb County. Police tell 11Alive it's all tied to car break-ins. It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when DeKalb County Police say the teen and possibly two others were breaking into cars.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Athens police investigating shooting on Old Hull Road
On Jan. 16, at 5:51 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting at the 200 block of Old Hull Road. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital, according to an ACCPD press release. This is an ongoing investigation....
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state. The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and...
