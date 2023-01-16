ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy