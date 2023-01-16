Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Samsung’s investment arm keen on offering spot digital currency ETFs to Hong Kong investors
Samsung Asset Management has expressed a desire to launch a pure-play BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, depending on the swings of the regulatory pendulum. According to a Bloomberg report, the investment arm of the consumer electronics giant launched its futures-based Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on January 13. The investment arm confirmed that it was scanning the regulatory horizon for the appropriate time to launch a spot-based ETF.
coingeek.com
Wyre secures new financing—Is it the next ‘crypto’ company to go down?
Wyre, a company that pitches itself as a ‘crypto infrastructure provider,’ recently tweeted that it had secured new funding from a strategic partner that would allow it to continue operations without pausing customer withdrawals. Wyre had previously implemented a 90% withdrawal limit on customer accounts, holding 10% of...
coingeek.com
Nigeria to explore ICOs and stablecoins to broaden payments landscape
Nigeria plans to explore stablecoins, a blockchain-powered central bank digital currency (CBDC), and rethink its stance on initial coin offerings (ICOs) as part of a planned overhaul of its payments landscape. In its latest policy paper, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) delved into its payment system vision, emerging global...
coingeek.com
Isaac Morehouse: Transforming online gaming industry to safer space with micropayments
The Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City drew investors, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts from the Bitcoin industry, tackling recent blockchain developments and opening discussions on how entrepreneurs can change the way users interact on the world wide web. Isaac Morehouse, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of PartnerHacker, attended as...
coingeek.com
BIS recommends ban, contain or regulate approach to digital assets
The prominent international banking institution recommends banning, containing, or further regulating the digital asset space to avoid FTX-style collapses affecting the traditional finance space. In light of the FTX fallout, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published a report addressing the risks the digital asset industry poses and laying out...
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.
CoinDesk
Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
coingeek.com
Join the first ever Bitcoin Masterclass with Craig Wright
If you want to learn about Bitcoin, who better to learn from than the man who invented it?. On January 25 and 26, Dr. Craig S. Wright will host the first in a series of Bitcoin Masterclasses aimed at educating anyone who seeks to learn about Bitcoin fundamentals. This two-day...
coingeek.com
Joshua Henslee on Robinhood’s delisting of BSV: Just another short-term blow
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently became the latest exchange or trading platform to delist Bitcoin SV. Influencer Joshua Henslee released a new YouTube video sharing his thoughts on this event and its implications. Robinhood delisted BSV – What gives?. Robinhood delisted BSV, and it will come into effect on January...
coingeek.com
Paycoin in a race to secure banking partnership after South Korea license suspension
One of South Korea’s most successful digital asset projects faces an uncertain future after local regulators rejected its registration application. PayProtocol, the project behind Paycoin tokens, was ordered to secure a banking partner or suspend its operations by February 5. Paycoin launched in 2019 and initially targeted the South...
coingeek.com
IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid talks promoting IPv6, 5G and blockchain on CoinGeek Backstage
IPv6 is an emerging technology that is almost synonymous with blockchain—in fact, events discussing the convergence of IPv6 and blockchain technology are taking place around the world, including the IEEE Future Networks World Forum in Montreal. IPv6 Forum President Latif Ladid, a key organizer of the event, said they...
coingeek.com
Reserve Bank of India Gov: Digital currencies are akin to gambling and should be banned
India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has made a passionate call for the country to ban virtual currencies in the country on the grounds of their similarities to gambling. The central bank chief made the call at the Business Today Banking and Economy Summit, reiterating his reasons for the...
coingeek.com
Silvergate Capital loses $1 billion, Signature Bank’s Binance ties exposed
Silvergate Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: SI) lost $1 billion in the final quarter of 2022, while Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ: SBNY) undisclosed ties to the controversial Binance exchange could result in even greater damage. On Tuesday, the California-based Silvergate reported a net loss of $1 billion in the three months ending...
coingeek.com
Micropayments and Nanopayments: The Future of Tiny Payments Through Bitcoin
Tiny payments are changing the expenses landscape. Micropayments and nanopayments are not entirely new concepts and practices. But with the introduction of Bitcoin, it has solidified because of its ability to use blockchain technology. Micropayments are an untapped market segment due to the limitations of traditional payment rails such as...
coingeek.com
Thailand central bank to allow digital banks to operate by 2025
Thailand is pulling its weight with the plans to transform the country’s digital economy underway. The latest in the string of developments is a plan by the Bank of Thailand to allow virtual banks to offer financial services to residents in 2025. A Bloomberg report disclosed that the move...
Tenemos CEO Departs Amid Declining Profits
Banking software firm Tenemos is looking for a new CEO after reporting declining profits. The Swiss company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release that longtime chief executive Max Chuard would step down after 20 years with Tenemos. Chuard, who has also served as the company's CFO and COO,...
coingeek.com
Philippines central bank pushes through with wholesale CBDC plans to improve payments
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has disclosed it will not be exploring the retail version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) but will focus its efforts on transactions between financial institutions. The central bank confirmed that it remains keen on launching a wholesale CBDC in the future to...
coingeek.com
Craig Wright’s 2008 white paper on electronic contracting is significant—here’s why
Going forward, and in cases, I will not be hiding or protecting anything related to my past. As a starter, Dr. Craig Wright links to a white paper he worked on in 2006 (published in 2008):. Why the Dr. Wright white paper from 2008 on Electronic Contracting is significant. Let...
US News and World Report
Emerson Electric Unveils Hostile $7 Billion Bid for National Instruments
(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to NI on...
coingeek.com
Ralph Wallace: ‘We have to innovate with IPv6 now because we must grab for the gusto’
The IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum in Montreal, saw many thought leaders in the blockchain and IPV6 world come together to discuss the potential of the technology. Among them was the Program Director at Aptive Resources and IPv6 Lead Ralph Wallace, who had a presentation about IPv6-based 5G internet, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and blockchain.
