coingeek.com

Samsung’s investment arm keen on offering spot digital currency ETFs to Hong Kong investors

Samsung Asset Management has expressed a desire to launch a pure-play BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Hong Kong, depending on the swings of the regulatory pendulum. According to a Bloomberg report, the investment arm of the consumer electronics giant launched its futures-based Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active ETF on January 13. The investment arm confirmed that it was scanning the regulatory horizon for the appropriate time to launch a spot-based ETF.
coingeek.com

Wyre secures new financing—Is it the next ‘crypto’ company to go down?

Wyre, a company that pitches itself as a ‘crypto infrastructure provider,’ recently tweeted that it had secured new funding from a strategic partner that would allow it to continue operations without pausing customer withdrawals. Wyre had previously implemented a 90% withdrawal limit on customer accounts, holding 10% of...
coingeek.com

Nigeria to explore ICOs and stablecoins to broaden payments landscape

Nigeria plans to explore stablecoins, a blockchain-powered central bank digital currency (CBDC), and rethink its stance on initial coin offerings (ICOs) as part of a planned overhaul of its payments landscape. In its latest policy paper, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) delved into its payment system vision, emerging global...
coingeek.com

Isaac Morehouse: Transforming online gaming industry to safer space with micropayments

The Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City drew investors, key stakeholders, and enthusiasts from the Bitcoin industry, tackling recent blockchain developments and opening discussions on how entrepreneurs can change the way users interact on the world wide web. Isaac Morehouse, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of PartnerHacker, attended as...
coingeek.com

BIS recommends ban, contain or regulate approach to digital assets

The prominent international banking institution recommends banning, containing, or further regulating the digital asset space to avoid FTX-style collapses affecting the traditional finance space. In light of the FTX fallout, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) published a report addressing the risks the digital asset industry poses and laying out...
CoinDesk

Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
AUSTIN, TX
coingeek.com

Join the first ever Bitcoin Masterclass with Craig Wright

If you want to learn about Bitcoin, who better to learn from than the man who invented it?. On January 25 and 26, Dr. Craig S. Wright will host the first in a series of Bitcoin Masterclasses aimed at educating anyone who seeks to learn about Bitcoin fundamentals. This two-day...
coingeek.com

Joshua Henslee on Robinhood’s delisting of BSV: Just another short-term blow

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) recently became the latest exchange or trading platform to delist Bitcoin SV. Influencer Joshua Henslee released a new YouTube video sharing his thoughts on this event and its implications. Robinhood delisted BSV – What gives?. Robinhood delisted BSV, and it will come into effect on January...
coingeek.com

Paycoin in a race to secure banking partnership after South Korea license suspension

One of South Korea’s most successful digital asset projects faces an uncertain future after local regulators rejected its registration application. PayProtocol, the project behind Paycoin tokens, was ordered to secure a banking partner or suspend its operations by February 5. Paycoin launched in 2019 and initially targeted the South...
coingeek.com

Silvergate Capital loses $1 billion, Signature Bank’s Binance ties exposed

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: SI) lost $1 billion in the final quarter of 2022, while Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ: SBNY) undisclosed ties to the controversial Binance exchange could result in even greater damage. On Tuesday, the California-based Silvergate reported a net loss of $1 billion in the three months ending...
coingeek.com

Micropayments and Nanopayments: The Future of Tiny Payments Through Bitcoin

Tiny payments are changing the expenses landscape. Micropayments and nanopayments are not entirely new concepts and practices. But with the introduction of Bitcoin, it has solidified because of its ability to use blockchain technology. Micropayments are an untapped market segment due to the limitations of traditional payment rails such as...
coingeek.com

Thailand central bank to allow digital banks to operate by 2025

Thailand is pulling its weight with the plans to transform the country’s digital economy underway. The latest in the string of developments is a plan by the Bank of Thailand to allow virtual banks to offer financial services to residents in 2025. A Bloomberg report disclosed that the move...
PYMNTS

Tenemos CEO Departs Amid Declining Profits

Banking software firm Tenemos is looking for a new CEO after reporting declining profits. The Swiss company said in a Monday (Jan. 16) news release that longtime chief executive Max Chuard would step down after 20 years with Tenemos. Chuard, who has also served as the company's CFO and COO,...
coingeek.com

Philippines central bank pushes through with wholesale CBDC plans to improve payments

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has disclosed it will not be exploring the retail version of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) but will focus its efforts on transactions between financial institutions. The central bank confirmed that it remains keen on launching a wholesale CBDC in the future to...
US News and World Report

Emerson Electric Unveils Hostile $7 Billion Bid for National Instruments

(Reuters) - U.S. engineering and industrial software company Emerson Electric Co on Tuesday disclosed a nearly $7 billion offer for National Instruments Corp, which it has been trying to buy unsuccessfully for several months. The software firm's all-cash bid of $53 per share, which was first submitted to NI on...
coingeek.com

Ralph Wallace: ‘We have to innovate with IPv6 now because we must grab for the gusto’

The IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum in Montreal, saw many thought leaders in the blockchain and IPV6 world come together to discuss the potential of the technology. Among them was the Program Director at Aptive Resources and IPv6 Lead Ralph Wallace, who had a presentation about IPv6-based 5G internet, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and blockchain.

