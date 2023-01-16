Read full article on original website
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
thesource.com
[WATCH] LeBron James Surprised to Find Out Mid-Game He is Playing Against Former Opponent’s Son
LeBron James has seen it all during his 20 years on the court, or so he thinks. During Monday night’s matchup against the young Houston Rockets, King James was standing next to Rockets’ forward Jabari Smith Jr., who took the opportunity to let King James know he played against his father in his first NBA game.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
10 Most Hated NBA Players Of The 2022-23 NBA Season
Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are amongst the most hated players in today's NBA.
This Lakers Blockbuster Trade Will Land Them Two Bulls Stars Worth Over $75 Million
This trade sends two stars to the Lakers.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Doc Rivers' Puzzling Comments About Michael Jordan And LeBron James' Status In The GOAT Debate
The GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is something that can never truly get a definitive result. Although most players, coaches, and fans believe that Jordan should be considered the GOAT for having an almost spotless resume. But that doesn't mean James is not considered the GOAT by them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Biden, Harris photo-op with Warriors team takes awkward turn: ‘I’m not doing that’
At a White House ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors, 80-year-old President Biden got down on one knee for a photo-op with the championship team, but Vice President Kamala Harris refused to bend the knee, saying “I’m not doing that.” After the Warriors assembled for the photo on Tuesday, Biden and Harris stood in front of the team, which has won four championships in eight years, and appeared to discuss where they would pose. “I’ll tell you what,” Biden said to Harris before bending down on his right knee, making a thumbs up gesture. The vice president laughed and said, “I’m not...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has now tied Bob Cousy for the 12th most triple-doubles in the history of the NBA.
NBA Rumors: Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Have Discussed A 3-Team Trade
The Utah Jazz could land John Collins in a three-way trade with the Hawks and Cavaliers.
BREAKING: Ja Morant's Final Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game
Ja Morant has been upgraded to available for Monday's game.
Barack Obama's Senior Adviser names the only NBA star who played competitively with the president at the White House
Obama's Senior Adviser said there was also an NBA star who slept through his presidential basketball game.
Lakers News: Watch LeBron James Throw Down a Huge Slam Against Houston
These were the two most explosive points of his huge night.
Magic Johnson’s Super Team Comment Ignores Some Important Context: ‘I Never Wanted to Play With Nobody but My Dudes’
While Magic Johnson says that he was happy to play with his guys and not join a super team, simply latching onto that assertion misses the point. The post Magic Johnson’s Super Team Comment Ignores Some Important Context: ‘I Never Wanted to Play With Nobody but My Dudes’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Nikola Vucevic says Chicago Bulls are figuring out how to play without the injured DeMar DeRozan
The NBA is a star-driven league. The most successful teams often have the biggest superstars leading them. But the Chicago Bulls recently showed that's not always the case. With their leading scorer and crunchtime hero DeMar DeRozan sidelined with a quad injury, several Bulls players stepped up in his absence, including Nikola Vucevic, who dominated the Golden State Warriors in a 132-118 victory.
