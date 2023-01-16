LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on the morning of Monday, January 16th. The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Municipal Drive. All traffic traveling east on E. Municipal Dr. will be diverted south on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.. North and southbound traffic on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. will be limited to one lane in each direction. This investigation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.

