Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
KCBD
After the rain... wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain fell on much of the viewing area late yesterday and last night. The first measurable rainfall of the year. As expected, amounts were light. You’ll find the list below. The storm system which brought the rain now brings wind. Winds this afternoon will range...
KCBD
South Plains rain and wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A storm system moving out of California brings a chance of rain to West Texas late today. The same system will bring strong winds to the South Plains area tomorrow. Yet another system may bring more showers this weekend. A few rain drops, sprinkles, may fall...
KCBD
A chance of showers, possibly wintry
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first chance of measurable rain this year arrives tomorrow. It’s a slight chance, and any showers will be light. There is a better chance of precipitation this weekend. That may include wintry showers. First, there’s more wind on the way today, Martin Luther King,...
KCBD
A return of precipitation?
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slight chances of light, scattered showers tomorrow and tomorrow night might mean a break in our dry streak. Highs tomorrow range from the upper 50s in the NW to low 70s in the SE. Winds tomorrow calm slightly but pick up significantly Wednesday with the passage of the system bringing in the showers.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in West Loop crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a crash on West Loop 289, according to police. Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on West Loop 289 near 34th Street. Traffic delays are expected while crews work...
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider
This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
KCBD
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
KCBD
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
LP&L customers slated to shop electric providers in Summer 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas – Out of the 72 cities that own their electric utilities in the Lone Star State, Lubbock is the third largest system behind San Antonio and Austin. Unlike those cities, Lubbock will have the ability to choose power providers. “We’re the first city to voluntarily do this,” said Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) […]
KCBD
LFR battles blaze at mobile home park in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene for an hour Sunday night, fighting a fire at the Texas West Mobile Home Park in West Lubbock, in the 7700 block of 19th Street. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a trailer home that had previously...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
KCBD
Woman dies after early morning crash in west Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in west Lubbock left one woman dead, according to police. Officers were called to a crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue just before 5 a.m. this morning. Police stated 56-year-old Konny Krier was driving south when her SUV left the...
KCBD
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The following operation is expected to last about three-and-a-half hours:. 4500 block of Avenue Q. (8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.) - Both the Right...
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
KCBD
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigations Monday morning
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on the morning of Monday, January 16th. The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Municipal Drive. All traffic traveling east on E. Municipal Dr. will be diverted south on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.. North and southbound traffic on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. will be limited to one lane in each direction. This investigation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.
KCBD
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
everythinglubbock.com
LPD investigating early Tuesday crash, one with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue, the Lubbock Police Department said in a press release. The call came in at 4:54 a.m., and the person was transported by EMS to be treated for their injuries, LPD said.
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
Comments / 0