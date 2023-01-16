ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Oakley Carlson's Mom Arrested Again

 3 days ago
Five-year-old Oakley Carlson has been missing for nearly two years—and no one has been charged in connection with her disappearance. But her mother, Jordan Bowers, was arrested Sunday on identity theft and fraud charges just after being released from a prison sentence for endangering her two other kids with drugs, KOMO reports. "These charges stem from complaints from multiple victims who experienced fraudulent banking activity," the Grays Harbor, Washington, sheriff said. "After the investigation was completed Jordan Bowers was identified as the primary suspect." Oakley's father, Andrew Carlson, was also jailed on endangerment charges.

