Mississippi State

WLBT

General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have been introduced. We’re checking in on some that are already generating some chatter. One bill would put more sets of eyes on Mississippi classrooms. Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes is proposing requiring surveillance cameras, both for...
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
WJTV 12

Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals

Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
workboat.com

Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs

NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
prentissheadlight.com

Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections

Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS

It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
wxxv25.com

Ingalls awards $100,000 in grants for STEM education initiatives

Ingalls Shipbuilding announced their 2022 academic year STEM grant recipients today during a special breakfast. The Ingalls Shipbuilding Division awarded 26 schools in Mississippi and Alabama with a check toward their STEM-related initiatives. Ingalls makes this annual investment for the future of STEM education. This year, Ingalls awarded $100,000 in...
fox5atlanta.com

Mississippi River dredging

The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison

Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
