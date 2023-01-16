Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
General bills now filed at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have been introduced. We’re checking in on some that are already generating some chatter. One bill would put more sets of eyes on Mississippi classrooms. Rep. Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes is proposing requiring surveillance cameras, both for...
Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.
Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
Mississippi bill filings: Medicaid, initiatives, elections
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators had a light workload the first two weeks of their three-month session, but they are about to get busy debating proposals that could affect health care, voting rights and other issues. Monday was the deadline to file general bills. House and Senate committees face a Jan. 31 deadline to […]
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Op-Ed: Expanding Medicaid would harm, not help, rural hospitals
Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, many may close, apparently. There’s an easy answer, according to those that want to expand Medicaid. Rural hospitals, they claim, are losing money because of the costs of caring for all those without health insurance. If only we would expand Medicaid, they suggest, rural hospitals would be secure. This idea is nonsense, but unfortunately many...
workboat.com
Hiring events in Mississippi for NOAA research ship jobs
NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in Mississippi later this month to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships. The first event will be held in Gulfport on Jan. 24 and the second in Pascagoula on Jan. 26. NOAA...
WLOX
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill has been introduced in the Mississippi legislature which would allow the installation of video surveillance cameras in every public school district in the state. According to the bill written by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R), the cameras would be equipped with audio technology and would...
prentissheadlight.com
Qualifying continues for 2023 county elections
Qualifying for the 2023 county and state elections continues with the deadline approaching on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. The primary election will be Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 7. The primary run-off election, if required, will be held Aug. 29. The general run-off election, if required, will be held Nov. 28.
MSNBC
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day
Rachel Maddow points out that while the nation honors the memory of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, two states still insist on celebrating Confederate General Robert E. Lee on the same day.Jan. 17, 2023.
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Stone Country Enterprise
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Mississippi
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WLBT
Pending proposal would decriminalize fentanyl testing strips in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably heard about Narcan that’s used to reverse opioid overdoses. But one proposal aims to potentially stop users in their tracks by learning more about what they’re taking before it reaches that point. Fentanyl is still circulating in the magnolia state. Just...
kicks96news.com
MCPA: Two Labs Approved to Begin Testing Medical Marijuana in MS
It’s a big step toward the start of medical marijuana sales in Mississippi. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says it’s learned that the State Health Department has approved two labs to begin testing the products that’ll soon be available in dispensaries. The labs are located in Flowood and Natchez.
wxxv25.com
Ingalls awards $100,000 in grants for STEM education initiatives
Ingalls Shipbuilding announced their 2022 academic year STEM grant recipients today during a special breakfast. The Ingalls Shipbuilding Division awarded 26 schools in Mississippi and Alabama with a check toward their STEM-related initiatives. Ingalls makes this annual investment for the future of STEM education. This year, Ingalls awarded $100,000 in...
fox5atlanta.com
Mississippi River dredging
The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Jackson Free Press
Mississippi, Lacking Guards, Sends Inmates to Private Prison
Mississippi's prison system signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence. The state and CoreCivic announced the contract...
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
Comments / 1