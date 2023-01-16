ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Ringo Starr’s ‘Photograph’ Performed Compared to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Photograph’

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Ringo Starr’s “Photograph” and Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” became hits in the United States.
  • A magazine predicted Ringo’s “Photograph” would become a No. 1 single.
  • Sheeran’s “Photograph” was inspired by a piano loop another star wrote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PDbh_0kFxp4VZ00
Ed Sheeran | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ringo Starr ‘s “ Photograph ” and Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” were both hits, but only one reached No. 1 in the United States. Another rock star helped Ringo write “Photograph.” In addition, a rock star helped Sheeran write his song of the same name.

George Harrison co-wrote Ringo Starr’s ‘Photograph’ and played guitar on the track

According to the 2015 book Ringo: With a Little Help , Ringo and George Harrison co-wrote “Photograph” and George played guitar on the track. To promote it, Ringo shot a music video that was played on the popular BBC show Top of the Pops . The song became critically acclaimed. In addition, Billboard predicted the song would become a No. 1 hit.

Ringo’s “Photograph” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, staying on the chart for 16 weeks in total. The tune appeared on the album Ringo , which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 . The album spent 37 weeks on the chart, becoming the singer’s most popular LP in the United States. The song was played during Ringo’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, showing the song had a cultural impact all these years later.

Ed Sheeran said he heard a loop written by another rock star and wrote ‘Photograph’ in 10 minutes

During a 2015 interview with Capital FM , Sheeran discussed the origin of his “Photograph.” “I was in a relationship for about a year and a bit and I had left to go on tour with Snow Patrol for three months and then another further two months on my own tour,” Sheeran said. “I wrote it in Kansas City and finished it in Denver, and it was just about being away on that tour. It was a random experience how it came about.

“I wrote it with Johnny [Quinn] from Snow Patrol and he just had a loop on his laptop that he just put down that was just a three-note piano thing and I just started singing over that ‘loving can hurt, loving can hurt,’ and then the song just kinda fell out within about 10 minutes,” Sheeran explained. “It was pretty cool.” Sheeran’s “Photograph” was a hit, but it didn’t chart as high as Ringo’s.

How Ed Sheeran’s song and its parent album performed in the United States

Sheeran’s “Photograph” hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 30 weeks. While Ringo’s song charted higher, Sheeran’s remained on the chart for a longer time. Sheeran’s song appeared on the album x , which topped the Billboard 200 for one of its staggering 314 weeks on the chart. The album lasted longer on the chart than any of Sheeran’s other LPs.

Ringo and Sheeran are very different artists but they both found success with the same title.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
epicstream.com

Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?

There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

262K+
Followers
126K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy