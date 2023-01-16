ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC’: Jen Shah Ordered to Undergo Mental Health Treatment After Serving 6.5 Years in Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are eager to hear Jen Shah speak at length on pleading guilty to a telemarking scheme, and her recent prison sentence. More details are being released about the terms of her sentence and eventual release. She seemingly has some mental health struggles she’s dealing with, as she’ll also have to undergo mental health treatment once she is a free woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ki20m_0kFxp2k700
Jen Shah | Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Jen Shah hinted at mental health issues during her sentencing

Shah claimed she was innocent until weeks before her trial began. Her legal team alleges that once Shah realized undisputable evidence against her, she had no choice but to relent. After pleading guilty, she faced up to 14 years in prison.

Source: YouTube

Prosecutors insist that Shah was the mastermind and biggest perpetrator in the telemarketing scheme. She is accused of, and pleaded guilty to, defrauding the elderly by selling and upselling them fake marketing products for their businesses. She was given a 6.5 years sentence in federal prison. An emotional Shah sobbed as she told the court that “with the proper medication, I can now see what happened,” TMZ reports.

Her lawyer added: “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt.” She reportedly accepts her punishment in full and is expected to surrender in Feb. 2022.

The ‘RHOSLC’ must undergo a mental health evaluation

In federal cases, prisoners must serve at least 80% of their sentence. This means Shah will likely serve 5-5 ½ years in prison before she is released. In addition to her sentence, she will also have to complete five years of supervised release, which means she’ll be monitored by a probation officer. Restitution reportedly also must be paid to her victims, with 15% of her income going toward her restitution payments.

Source: YouTube
Love B. Scott reports that when she completes her prison sentence, Shah must enter a mental health treatment program. It’s unclear what mental health treatment she is currently receiving and what her diagnosis is, but the report notes that she must continue to take her prescribed medication when she’s released from prison unless a doctor advises otherwise.

Her probation officer is responsible for approving the mental health program she chooses. She will undergo drug testing 15 days after her release and “at least” two other drug tests thereafter as well that a court will determine.

Jen Shah will do a revealing interview before she begins her prison sentence

Shah skipped the season 3 reunion, claiming producers tried to force her to speak in depth about her case, which she says she was legally advised not to do before her sentencing. But Bravo honcho Andy Cohen revealed that he is prepping a 1:1 with Shah that’ll air on Bravo. It appears the interview was done as Shah recently posted a snapshot to her Instagram account from a hair and makeup chair with a telling caption.

Comments / 1

 

