Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships

ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium

Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes

Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota

Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

