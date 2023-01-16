Read full article on original website
Minnesota high school hockey top performers (Jan. 11-18)
Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 (Jan. 17) SBLive's Minnesota high school boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 17-22) The following athletes will be included in this week's SBLive Minnesota Athlete of the Week. If you would like to make ...
SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 16)
Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best guards (pt. 1) Vote now: Who is the top frontcourt player in Minnesota boys high school basketball for 2022-23? Minnesota boys basketball scores 1. Park Center (8-0) Last week’s ranking: 1 This week’s games: Jan. 17 at ...
Minnesota Dance Teams Win Big at National Championships
ORLANDO, FL (WJON News) -- Several Minnesota collegiate dance teams will be returning home from the national championships with some new hardware. The 2023 College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships wrapped up in Orlando Sunday. The St. Cloud State University Dance Team took second place in the Open Pom...
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium
Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
$70,493 Winning Minnesota State Lottery Ticket From January Remains Unclaimed
It seems like every week there is a lot of money up for grabs with the Minnesota State Lottery. With games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Gopher 5, and more, there are certainly plenty of options when it comes to trying your luck. You'd hope that if you did get lucky...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park closes
Bakers Square at 2239 Ford Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The longtime Bakers Square in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has closed, leaving only two locations remaining in Minnesota. "We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to you, our guests, and our incredible...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Minnesota!
Winter Storm Warning Tonight & Tomorrow for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
KEYC
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
Best Popular & Gourmet Coffee Shops in Southern Minnesota
Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
