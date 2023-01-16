ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

11Alive

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County High hires new head football coach

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
WAYNESBORO, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
AUGUSTA, GA
wearecamdenhs.com

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL DEFEATS NORTH AUGUSTA IN MLK TOURNAMENT, 63-27

On Saturday, January 14th, the Varsity Girls Basketball team participated in the annual Martin Luther King Tournament which was held at Eau Claire HS. The girls game started @ 5:00 pm and they were taking on North Augusta, one of the top 4A schools in the state. The Lady Dogs came out on top with the victory, 63-27.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
AUGUSTA, GA

