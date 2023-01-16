Read full article on original website
Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia player's mother shares ways to help families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy have been on the hearts and minds of people around the country this week as prayers have been front and center following the tragic car wreck that claimed the lives of the Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. Mary Delp, the mother of Georgia tight...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
‘I still can’t believe it happened:’ Parents of UGA football player killed in crash speak out
ATHENS, Ga. — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke with Sharlene and Dave Willock, the parents of Devin Willock, the UGA player killed in a car crash Sunday. The Willocks spoke about how happy Devin was after UGA won the game and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
WRDW-TV
Burke County High hires new head football coach
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
Former Clemson QB commits to new college home
A former Clemson quarterback has found another college home. Taisun Phommachanh announced via social media Monday night that he has committed to transfer to UMass. Phommachanh played at Clemson from (...)
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia: Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
Report: Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe academy brawl aided by screening failure
Ft. GORDON, Ga. (AP) – A teen military academy in Augusta was shut down after a series of violent episodes culminated in an Oct. 13 brawl among 70 teenagers. Leaders of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral […]
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
WRDW-TV
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. - We’re learning more about an Oct. 13 brawl that shut down the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. The brawl among 70 teenagers happened after leaders of the academy rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, records show. The small staff failed to control uncooperative and violent youths, an investigation found.
Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta
ATLANTA — One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all...
wearecamdenhs.com
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL DEFEATS NORTH AUGUSTA IN MLK TOURNAMENT, 63-27
On Saturday, January 14th, the Varsity Girls Basketball team participated in the annual Martin Luther King Tournament which was held at Eau Claire HS. The girls game started @ 5:00 pm and they were taking on North Augusta, one of the top 4A schools in the state. The Lady Dogs came out on top with the victory, 63-27.
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
