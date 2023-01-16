Read full article on original website
Douglas County Corrections Center reports death of inmate
The Douglas County Department of Corrections reported the death of an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate was identified as 45-year-old Anthony Robinson.
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm-, drug-related charges puts Omaha man in prison for 5 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Five years in prison was given to an Omaha man after he was convicted for firearm- and drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Gary Ross, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 13. He was charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ross received a term of 61 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Colorado man in apparent road rage incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Colorado man was arrested by Nebraska state troopers after an apparent case of road rage. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Buffalo County dispatched troopers to perform a traffic stop near the Lexington exit on I-80. The driver of a Ford Fusion was reportedly brandishing a handgun at another driver.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates Casey's robbery, two unknown suspects
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a robbery that happened at an Omaha gas station. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a robbery that happened at the 107 S 40th St. Casey's early Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded around 4:40 a.m. for the...
KETV.com
Attorneys for Bellevue man accused of killing his two children file motion to suppress interviews
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The man accused of killing his two children in Bellevue appeared in Sarpy County court on Tuesday. Adam Price is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors believe Price planned and succeeded in the killing of his two young children. Defense attorneys filed a motion...
WOWT
Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
News Channel Nebraska
Bruning man arrested after investigation of suspicious vehicle
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s officers arrested the driver discovered slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle four miles south of Firth Tuesday morning just before 6:00. Authorities were sent to Nebraska Highway 41 and South 82nd Road….for a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle...
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits.
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: An arrest has been made in a January shooting that injured one
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — An arrest has been made in the January 10 shooting that injured one at 43rd and Grant streets, according to a press release from OPD. Officers have arrested Chuol Pan, 29, for felony assault, two counts of shooting an occupied dwelling, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with physical evidence.
KETV.com
22-year-old sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two
OMAHA, Neb. — When Darla Bengtson got a late-night call on March 31, 2022, she expected news of her grandson's birth. Instead, she was asked to go to the scene of her pregnant daughter’s death. "They had a difficult time telling us that they would need dental records...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location. On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street. Northeast Team officers will temporarily be...
WOWT
Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday reported they had arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred last week in an Omaha neighborhood off Military Avenue. Chuol Pan, 29, was arrested to face multiple charges, including felony assault and attempted felony assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools reaches settlement with family of 16-year-old who died after collapsing at football practice
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools has reached a settlement with the family of an Omaha teenager who died after collapsing during a high school football practice. Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed during an Omaha South High School football practice in August 2021. The total settlement is for $675,000 between...
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault
A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago. Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed...
iheart.com
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
