richlandsource.com
Perry produces precision performance against Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry delivered all the smoke to disorient Ashtabula Lakeside and flew away with a 69-12 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Perry faced off against Beachwood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Painesville Harvey on January 12 at Painesville Harvey High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon
Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
ysusports.com
Penguins Set to Host YSU Collegiate Invitational on Friday
The Youngstown State men's and women's track and field team will play host to more than 1,800 athletes at the YSU Collegiate Invitational presented by Southwoods Health at the WATTS. Field and running events are set to begin at Noon. Teams Competing:. Alderson Broaddus, Ashland, Bowling Green (women), Carlow, Cedarville,...
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central exhales after close call with Salineville Southern Local
Steubenville Catholic Central didn't flinch, finally repelling Salineville Southern Local 54-53 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Steubenville Catholic Central faced off on February 11, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Canton South secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Canton South still prevailed 55-45 against Massillon Tuslaw during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton South faced off against Akron Firestone and Massillon Tuslaw took on Canal Fulton Northwest on January 11 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington imposes its will on Minerva
It would have taken a herculean effort for Minerva to claim this one, and Alliance Marlington wouldn't allow that in a 57-13 decision at Minerva High on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva squared off with January 29, 2022 at Alliance...
richlandsource.com
Newcomerstown catches fast wind, sails away from Bowerston Conotton Valley
Newcomerstown rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 55-17 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on January 14 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Geneva edges Painesville Harvey
Geneva derailed Painesville Harvey's hopes after a 56-47 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Geneva squared off with January 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For results, click here.
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol
Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton denies Steubenville's challenge
Carrollton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Steubenville 56-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on January 10, Steubenville faced off against St. Clairsville and Carrollton took on Alliance Marlington on January 13 at Alliance Marlington High School. Click here for a recap.
WYTV.com
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek earns solid win over East Liverpool Beaver Local
Wintersville Indian Creek had its hands full but finally brushed off East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-49 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 17. The last time East Liverpool Beaver Local and Wintersville Indian Creek played in a 56-48 game on January 19, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Steubenville weathers scare to dispatch Bellaire
Steubenville topped Bellaire 41-33 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 16. In recent action on January 9, Steubenville faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and Bellaire took on Belmont Union Local on January 9 at Bellaire High School. Click here for a recap.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 15th
Vindicator file photo / January 23, 1963 | Graduates of the Choffin School of Practical Nursing received their diplomas at Princeton Junior High School 60 years ago. First row, from left, Marsha Baran, Rosemarie Dominic, Eleanor Palone, Ada Lehnerd, Roberta Wollam; Second row, Arlene Evans, Janice Patton, Bessie LaBuda, Peggy Richards, Dorothy Casto; third row, Patricia Wittenauer, LaVonne Kidd, Lucille Mazza, Karen Nemeth, Cornelia Baciu; Fourth Row, Antoinette Biviano,, Andrea Van Jura, Joanne Ligore, Rosalie Butch, Joyce Bell; Fifth row, Evelyn Black, Elizabeth Kimbrough, Dorothy Daniels, Alberta Krafcheck, Nancy Clark; Sixth row, Marie Mike, Evelyn Domhoff, Ada Hodory, Henrietta Thomson and Hallie Himes.
