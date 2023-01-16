CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:

STOW, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO