DA: Investigators search for missing Brookfield woman, Brittany Tee, who hasn’t been seen for 5 days

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — The search is on to find another missing woman. The Worcester County District Attorney says 35-year-old Brittany Tee, hasn’t been seen for five days and investigators were out looking for her on Sunday.

“They’ve had a drone in the air, cadaver dogs, people on the ground. They got dogs looking for human scent. It’s been an extensive and thorough search,” says Joe Early Jr. the Worcester County District Attorney.

She was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10th, and reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police. Now it’s been nearly a week since they’ve heard from her.

“There’s a lot of people that are really concerned about her and we just want her to know that we all love her so much and that we want her home safe,” says Brittany’s friend, Mattie Sjoblom.

Dozens of Brittany’s friends and family showed up at the Brookfield Police Department looking for answers about the investigation. Brittany’s friends say mounting pressure and the power of numbers led to police finally getting the word out that she’s missing.

“Today was the day that all of us just kind of had enough. We did show a large presence of support out in the parking lot across the street from the station today which I feel as though helped get the ball rolling,” says Mattie Sjoblom, Brittany Tee’s friend.

To Brittany’s family, she’s not just another missing Massachusetts woman, Mattie wants people to know.

“Brittany has made an impact on everybody’s life that she has touched. Caring, funny, loving, kind, hard-working. She loves her niece and nephew. She loves all 4 of my boys, says Mattie Sjoblom, Brittany Tee’s friend.

The Worcester District Attorney asks for people to check their surveillance cameras in case there’s footage of Brittany. Meanwhile, the police will be back out on Monday to continue the search for her.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

