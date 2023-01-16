ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins eliminated from playoffs, Tagovailoa expected to start in 2023

 3 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa’s third NFL season has officially come to an end.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were edged 34-31 by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round in the NFL playoffs.

Tagovailoa did not play due to being in concussion protocol. He has not played since a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

After one weekend, there are no players left in the NFL playoffs who either went to high school or college in Hawaii, though Philadelphia Eagles lineman Isaac Seumalo was born in Hawaii.

Prior to Sunday’s game, an ESPN report claimed that Tagovailoa will be the starter for the Dolphins in 2023.

