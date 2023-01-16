Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Ball injured again as Hornets get 122-117 win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets held off the reeling Houston Rockets 122-117 to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again. The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bam Adebayo scores 26 points, Heat beat Pelicans 124-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and the Miami Heat led comfortably from the first quarter on in a 124-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. “We played great basketball for the entire game,” said Adebayo, who made 11 of 15 shots in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Beal made his first shot to give Washington a lead it never gave up. With their leading scorer back, the Wizards finally got their starting lineup together again and couldn't have asked for a better reunion.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lauri Markkanen returns to help Jazz rout Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night. Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento coach Mike Brown has been lauding his team's depth all season. On Wednesday night the Kings showed it with one of their top players sidelined. Despite Domantas Sabonis being out with an illness, the Kings extended their winning streak to five with a 116-111 victory behind 32 points from De’Aaron Fox.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thunder beat Pacers 126-106 for 4th straight victory
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Indiana Pacers 126-106 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte's 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pitt deals Louisville 8th consecutive loss 75-54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Greg Elliott scored 23 points and Pittsburgh handed Louisville its eighth straight loss, 75-54, on Wednesday night. Elliott was 9-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, Nike Sibande made four first-half 3-pointers for his 12 points and Jamarius Burton had 10 points and a career-tying 11 assists — his first double-double — for the Panthers (13-6, 6-2 ACC).
Citrus County Chronicle
McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
