ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jewish Museum is being recognized for having the oldest building constructed as a synagogue by a National Historic Preservation Society. It was also an early fireproof building to store Richmond County’s records. Leaders with the museum say the designation honors the buildings they...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta community comes together to stop the violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Our Chris Lloyd rides BMX at a local track!

Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Thursday night. Updated: 3 hours ago. The early morning discovery of a woman near prison grounds helped deputies uncover...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Army Cyber Command signs partnership with AU to recruit local talent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is a national hub for cyber defense. That’s why the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon and Augusta University signed an agreement making sure we stay that way. The agreement offers two new degrees online from Augusta University using resources from the Army Cyber...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side on Saturday night in South Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks “Tender 12″ and “Engine 12″ were heading to a first responder call on Neely Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local business owners donate earnings to create college scholarships

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some businesses, making money is probably the top priority. For Vampire Penguin in North Augusta, making money means sending local kids to college. For Jack and Judi Poole, it felt great presenting that first check. “It was really a culmination of our dreams, if...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete

Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions. Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will be cooler today behind the front with afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph. Looking cloudy, but mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Patients see new wave of health care at Martinez urgent care clinic

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the pandemic, you’d schedule an appointment with your doctor or go to an urgent care center, but during the pandemic, things shifted. Quicker-care clinics are becoming more mainstream. It can save time and can be more convenient. Just like COVID, the health care world is evolving at a rapid rate.
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Grovetown Police Department is looking for a runaway 14-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. According to the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page, it says Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights, and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

McDuffie County pet shelter cleared of most allegations

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services, moving the county closer to reopening its animal shelter, which has been closed since mid-2022. The investigations cleared the shelter of most wrongdoing, but did find some paperwork...
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead after being hit by a car in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. They say a Toyota car was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy