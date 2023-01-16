Read full article on original website
Augusta Jewish Museum to be recognized for oldest synagogue
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Jewish Museum is being recognized for having the oldest building constructed as a synagogue by a National Historic Preservation Society. It was also an early fireproof building to store Richmond County’s records. Leaders with the museum say the designation honors the buildings they...
‘He was a big presence’: North Augusta Middle School teacher’s life celebrated
NORTH AUGUSTA, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family. friends, co-workers and student of Latimer Blount Jr. gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Blount served as an English teacher and football coach at North Augusta Middle School for nearly 25 years. He’s referred to as “Lat” by those who knew him best.
Augusta community comes together to stop the violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve heard new and old Augusta city leaders say it’s the community’s job to keep our kids off the streets and out of trouble. A Stop the Violence rally wrapped up near downtown Augusta where dozens of parents and their kids showed up to support the movement.
Our Chris Lloyd rides BMX at a local track!
Learn about shooting that happened after fight broke out in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road on Thursday night.
Army Cyber Command signs partnership with AU to recruit local talent
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is a national hub for cyber defense. That’s why the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon and Augusta University signed an agreement making sure we stay that way. The agreement offers two new degrees online from Augusta University using resources from the Army Cyber...
Augusta Fire truck overturned in South Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta Fire Department truck overturned on its side on Saturday night in South Augusta. According to the Augusta Fire Department, the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. when trucks “Tender 12″ and “Engine 12″ were heading to a first responder call on Neely Road.
Fatal motorcycle accident on River Watch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal motorcycle accident happened on River Watch Parkway. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 3:15 p.m. for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of River Watch Parkway, nearby Eisenhower Park. The...
Local business owners donate earnings to create college scholarships
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some businesses, making money is probably the top priority. For Vampire Penguin in North Augusta, making money means sending local kids to college. For Jack and Judi Poole, it felt great presenting that first check. “It was really a culmination of our dreams, if...
1 person injured in shooting near Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road. The incident was reported at 8:37 p.m., and arriving deputies learned shots were fired after a physical altercation between several males spilled over to the alley behind Church’s Chicken.
McDuffie County animal services investigations are complete
Right now, South Carolina has more than two-dozen inmates on death row – and no way to legally carry out their executions.
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted in connection to a shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said, 65 year old, Darrell Gathers is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened just before 1:00 A.M. Sunday morning at the Budgetel located on 5th Street in Augusta.
Here’s an update on rescuers who were hurt in firetruck wreck
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three firefighters were released from the hospital hours after their truck overturned along the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 20 from Washington Road, officials said Friday. Fire officials were unable to say whether Ladder Truck 501 was totaled in the wreck that was reported at 4:27 p.m....
Man shot with his own gun in scuffle along Wrightsboro Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details emerged Friday afternoon about a shooting the night before that injured one person. Deputies learned at 8:37 p.m. of the incident in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to a deputy’s report released Friday afternoon. An arriving officer found the 37-year-old victim...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will be cooler today behind the front with afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph. Looking cloudy, but mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.
Patients see new wave of health care at Martinez urgent care clinic
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Before the pandemic, you’d schedule an appointment with your doctor or go to an urgent care center, but during the pandemic, things shifted. Quicker-care clinics are becoming more mainstream. It can save time and can be more convenient. Just like COVID, the health care world is evolving at a rapid rate.
Grovetown Police Department is looking for a runaway 14-year-old
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway 14-year-old. According to the Grovetown Police Department’s Facebook page, it says Malaysia Sumpter was last seen on Friday evening wearing a black dress, with black tights, and black bubble slides, and her hair was in a short ponytail.
McDuffie County pet shelter cleared of most allegations
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and McDuffie County have completed parallel investigations into allegations related to animal services, moving the county closer to reopening its animal shelter, which has been closed since mid-2022. The investigations cleared the shelter of most wrongdoing, but did find some paperwork...
One person dead after being hit by a car in Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Aiken County on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 9:00 PM on US One near Cherokee Drive in Aiken County. They say a Toyota car was...
3 wanted after stealing $2,000 at Family Dollar using gift card scheme
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three suspects are wanted after stealing $2,000 at a Family Dollar on South Belair Road. On Jan. 12 around 3:15 p.m., Columbia County deputies responded to Family Dollar in the 300 block of South Belair Road in reference to a theft of $2,000. Upon arrival, deputies...
