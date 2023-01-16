Read full article on original website
Monday/Tuesday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up late with Northmont
CLAYTON — After cutting the deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter, Sidney couldn’t keep up the rest off the way and lost a nonconference boys basketball game 59-47 on Tuesday at Northmont. The Yellow Jackets scored the first four points, but the Thunderbolts controlled the...
College basketball coach responds to gambling-related threats directed toward players
Sports gambling has only been legal in the state of Ohio since Jan. 1, but there’s already a serious situation involving a local college basketball program. Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who previously coached at Alabama ahead of a stint as an assistant coach role in the NBA, had an extensive opening statement Tuesday night. At issue is gambling-related threats directed toward Dayton players.
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
Boys basketball: Russia, Fort Loramie win big at MLK Classic
It helped that sunny, dry weather on Sunday enabled people to drive a few hours very comfortably from northern Ohio to Shelby County. Even more, it helped that last year’s inaugural event at Fort Loramie had the reputation for being a great success and, thus, attracted many repeat spectators.
Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday
Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State. As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market. University ...
Looking for recruits
Sidney varsity basketball player Kelis McNeal, left, to right, 16, of Sidney, takes a U.S. Army bag from Army recruiter SFC Peter Vandine, stationed in Columbus West. Also handing out bags is Staff Sgt. Michael Embrey, stationed in Grove City. The Army recruiters handed out bags to members of the Sidney basketball team after they competed against Fort Erie International in the Classic in the City on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Pickerington Central High School.
Houston High School honor roll
HOUSTON — Houston High School has released its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Carmen Beaver, Gabriella Harding, Trent Hartings, Emma Koenig, Olivia Maier, Lacey Naseman, Kylie Price, Kaelyn Richardson, Claire Rust, Jaycie Seipel and Delaney White. High Honors 3.5-3.99. Brylee Breeze, Davis Burks,...
Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Starting 'New Chapter'
Buckeye wideout Kamryn Babb caught one pass in his Ohio State career - an eight-yard touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers this past November. After battling through injuries during his first four years with the program and more this season, Babb's lone collegiate reception might not sound ...
Defensive Tackle Jayden Jackson Was Thrilled to Receive an Offer from Ohio State, Justin Scott Will Commit Jan. 31, Adrian Posse Decommits from Auburn
Jayden Jackson remembers all too well watching Ohio State growing up. So when OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson offered him on Wednesday, the defensive tackle prospect couldn’t contain his excitement. “I’ve been there multiple times and I was hoping that would be a school I eventually got an...
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
Fort Loramie Schools honor roll
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie Local Schools has announced its second nine-week honor roll for the 2022-23 school year. 12th Grade: A Honor Roll: Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Nathan Boerger, Maya Dues, Ella Hoelscher, Lillian Moore, Danielle Paulus, Franklin Rethman, Sarah Thomas. A- Honor Roll: Sierra Blumenstock, Viola Bornhorst, Emma Canti, Rylie Clune, Darren Eilerman, Laura Gusching, Ethan Keiser, Kristen Knasel, Olivia Mescher, Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Aubrey Turner, Ava Turner, Aiden Wehrman. B+ Honor Roll: Jessica Albers, Ryan Hoelscher, Samantha Jacobs, Caleb Maurer, Sable Ruhenkamp, Dylan Sanders. B Honor Roll: Logan Eilerman, Alexis Koverman.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Booster Drama
One of Ohio State's top boosters found himself in the doghouse of many Buckeyes fans on Monday. Real estate mogul Brian Schottenstein, the co-founder of The Foundation, Ohio State's top NIL collective, tweeted Monday morning that he had some "big news" forthcoming. With rumors swirling ...
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Charger Country Alumni and Friends Night at Edison State
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Monday, Feb. 13, home women’s and men’s basketball games versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Neal Marchal from Fort Loramie has been a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County since October 2019. When asked what he likes best his reply was, “It is such a friendly place, they have an awesome workout area with modern equipment. It is the best deal in the county!”
Dayton Area Mensa hosts qualification testing
DAYTON — Dayton Area Mensa, the international high IQ society Mensa (www.us.mensa.org) will offer the society’s membership qualification test on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, 960 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, across from the Community Golf Course.
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Staying in shape
Matt Ambos, of Sidney, swims laps in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA swimming pool on Tuesday, Jan 17. Ambos swims in the pool 8 to 10 times a week for his health an to help train for the triathlons he takes part in. “When you have three kids you have to stay in shape.” Ambos said. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is currently looking for lifeguards. They YMCA will pay for the required certification classes if needed.
