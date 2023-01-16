Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Rob Gronkowski criticizes Aaron Rodgers saying he can win MVP again: 'Don't you want Super Bowls?'
Aside from saying he's not "mentally or emotionally ready" to make decisions about his future with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers also recently made a statement about his playing ability that four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski took issue with. “Do I still think I can play? Of course. Of...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Dak Prescott and Cowboys triumph over, Brett Maher's kicking woes, Tom Brady's future
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap the Dallas Cowboys' triumphant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and look ahead to next week's divisional round games. The Dallas Cowboys rolled to a pretty smooth victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday...
Cowboys to sign K Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad after Brett Maher's brutal playoff showing
The Dallas Cowboys now have an insurance policy in place. The Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad on Wednesday, just days after in their wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. Unless Maher’s struggles continue in practice this week, the Cowboys...
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games
The 2023 NFL playoffs are underway. Six teams saw their dreams crushed during wild-card weekend. Now, the remaining eight franchises need two more wins to make it to the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. To make sure you don't miss out on any of the action,...
Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
The Cleveland Browns found their new defensive coordinator after hiring Jim Schwartz, the team announced Wednesday. Schwartz is a long-time defensive coach who spent the past two seasons as a defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans following a five-year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator. He also was the head coach for the Detroit Lions for five seasons from 2009-13.
Tom Brady sounds less like he's taken his last snap and more like he's uncertain where his next one will be
TAMPA, Fla. — After throwing 66 passes and mostly getting knocked around and eventually out of the 2022 playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady stood at a podium, explaining what went wrong. "Kind of typical how we played all year — inefficient in the passing game, not very...
