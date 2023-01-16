Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Kokomo police: 51-year-old pedestrian struck by SUV, taken to Indianapolis hospital
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 51-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a vehicle while walking across the street in Kokomo Tuesday. At 6:48 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson street in reference to a pedestrian struck, according to a tweet from Kokomo police Wednesday.
WISH-TV
Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes
The community is concerned about a busy intersection at 116th and Olio in Fishers. There have been two deadly crashes in about three months.
Mother injured when shots fired into near northwest Indy home was running for cover with baby
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is recovering after someone shot multiple rounds into her home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. She told 13News how she ran for cover to save her baby. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Wednesday at a home on...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
WISH-TV
Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
WISH-TV
21-year-old man arrested for shooting on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a Sunday evening shooting investigation. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, before 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival,...
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WISH-TV
Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
WISH-TV
Man dies in house fire on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, just off Michigan Road. When fire...
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
WISH-TV
Beech Grove father charged after video shows 4-year-old boy with gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed in the criminal case against Shane Osborne, the Beech Grove man whose four-year-old son was seen on video waving a handgun in an apartment building. Osborne, 45, faces felony charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of child...
WISH-TV
2 Bloomington firefighters treated after apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Bloomington firefighters were treated after an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters say it happened at 10:31 a.m. at 519 N. Lincoln Street. This building housed many IU students. No injuries were reporters but over 40 people were displaced and several pets are missing. Pet...
