ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Woman dies in crash on Knollton Road on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Monday evening in a fatal crash on the city’s north side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 4400 block of Knollton Road. Officers found a single-car crash off the roadway.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

21-year-old man arrested for shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a Sunday evening shooting investigation. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, before 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police arrest woman following north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Sinkhole shuts down McCarty street downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sinkhole has shut down McCarty Street downtown. The street is closed between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene for more information. This story will be updated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies in house fire on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the city’s northwest side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, just off Michigan Road. When fire...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road

The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

2 Bloomington firefighters treated after apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two Bloomington firefighters were treated after an apartment fire Wednesday morning. Firefighters say it happened at 10:31 a.m. at 519 N. Lincoln Street. This building housed many IU students. No injuries were reporters but over 40 people were displaced and several pets are missing. Pet...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy