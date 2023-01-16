ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jokic’s late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

By DENNIS GEORGATOS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7mlU_0kFxmpii00
1 of 4

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night.

Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double.

“He stepped back, got the space and just shot over the top,” said Aaron Gordon, whose 25 points led the Nuggets. “It was a beautiful shot.”

Added Jokic: “It was a good feeling because we won the game basically.”

Gordon’s final points came on a pair of free throws that gave the Nuggets a 116-115 lead with 16 seconds remaining. Jamal Murray added 18 points.

Markelle Fultz had 20 points for the Magic and made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left to play to tie it at 116, setting the stage for Jokic’s shot. Wagner added 19 points and Paolo Banchero had 18. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said he liked the way his team fought back after falling behind at the half, and noted it took a superb play by Jokic at the end to beat them.

“To be on the back end of a five-game road trip and to give that intensity and that effort, coming down the stretch, where an MVP-type player makes the MVP-type play, that’s what it came down to,” said Mosley, whose club closed out a 2-3 road swing.

Denver Nuggets

Down by 15 at the half, the Magic pulled within six points on Wagner’s layup just before the close of the third quarter.

Orlando went in front 103-102 with 7:47 remaining on a dunk by Bol Bol off an alley-oop pass from Cole Anthony. Bol had seven points in just over a minute to help push Orlando in front, but the game remained tight with the teams trading the lead down the stretch.

Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 16 points, connected on his four 3 pointers in the first half, helping the Nuggets take a 69-54 lead. Jokic had nine assists in the first half, matching the Magic’s team total in the first two periods.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Gary Harris, who was forced to leave Friday’s game at Utah early due to a right hand injury, was back in the starting lineup for his return to Denver. Harris spent more than six years with the Nuggets before going to Orlando as part of the March 2021 trade that brought Gordon to Denver.

Nuggets: G Bones Hyland left the game midway through the second quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. He landed awkwardly trying to defend against a running dunk by Bol Bol. … F Vlatko Cancar was ruled out of the game against the Magic with a lower left leg contusion.

Magic: Return home to host New Orleans on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver’s record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform. Jokic’s teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement. “We clapped a little bit,” said Murray, who finished with 28 points. “That’s a lot of passes. That’s pretty impressive.”
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Kings beat Lakers 116-111 for 5th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento coach Mike Brown has been lauding his team’s depth all season. On Wednesday night the Kings showed it with one of their top players sidelined. Despite Domantas Sabonis being out with an illness, the Kings extended their winning streak to five with a 116-111 victory behind 32 points from De’Aaron Fox. “It was a good win by our guys. We’ve been saying all year we feel like we are a deep team,” Brown said. “Having that next man up mentality has been huge for us. “Domantas is a huge part of our offense. And to have Fox step up the way he did was fantastic. When we were down, he got us back in it and when it was close, he got us some separation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Dante, Richardson lead Oregon past Cal 87-58

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 12 points on 6-of7- shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Will Richardson added 11 points and 10 assists and Oregon beat California 87-58 Wednesday night. Rivaldo Soares led Oregon (11-8, 5-3 Pac-12) with 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 10. ND Okafor...
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it,” Reimer said. “I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or however long it was, and then someone reminded me, and then it’s kind of stuck in your head for a bit. ... But honestly, I had lost a few in a row, and I was just more interested in getting the win to right the ship a bit. But it’s nice to get it.” Jason Robertson got his 30th goal for Dallas. Ty Dellandrea and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 shots.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Harrison scores 38, Grand Canyon downs Utah Tech 89-85

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday. Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Lightning visit the Oilers on 5-game winning streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -119, Oilers -102; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Bruins aim to keep win streak going, visit the Rangers

Boston Bruins (34-5-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (25-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -111, Bruins -109; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the New York...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night. Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak. Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3. “It feels really good,” said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. “I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job.”
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy