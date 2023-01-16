It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO