ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
KCTV 5

Countdown is on! KC beginning final preparations for NFL Draft in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs and 31 other NFL teams are 100 days away from one of the biggest event weekends Kansas City will ever see — the 2023 NFL Draft. The NFL Draft extravaganza will kick off on April 27 between Union Station and the World War I Museum and Memorial. For a few days, teams and fans will have hope and excitement, or anger and frustration, during one of the year’s biggest annual guessing games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City leaders set to approve $3 million for NFL Draft

A Jackson County, Missouri, judge has approved a settlement in the deadly Westport firetruck crash. The settlement means each family was awarded a total close to $540,000. With 100 days to go, KCMO continues prepping to host NFL Draft. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. We are 100 days away from...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

With 100 days to go, KCMO continues prepping to host NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are 100 days away from one of the largest sports weekends Kansas City will ever see, as the city hosts this year’s NFL Draft. “We can throw a football from our roof and hit where it’s going to be,” said David Lopez, General Manager of Manny’s Restaurant. “It’s exciting,”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

100 days out from the NFL Draft in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re 100 days away from one of the biggest event weekends Kansas City will ever see. As the NFL Draft kicks off April 27 between Union Station and the World War I Museum, here’s what organizers and local businesses are doing to make sure they’re ready and fully staffed, from reporter Joe Hennessy:
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fraudulent purchases blamed in Chiefs season ticket holder presale fiasco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The possible AFC Championship game in Atlanta turned into controversy on Wednesday. That’s because of a Ticketmaster mess that left season ticket holders sidelined when they were supposed to have access to a priority presale. Late Wednesday, the Chiefs sent an explanation. Someone, somewhere,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Neal Jones’ Top 5: Banned books

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." By that logic, anyone playing against the Bills is our friend. On Sunday, that'll be the Dolphins. As it turns out, Chiefs fans actually have multiple reasons to root for Miami... Here's KCTV5's Neal Jones to explain. Neal Jones’ Top 5: Things...

Comments / 0

Community Policy