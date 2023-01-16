Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools hosts enrollment expo to help families learn about school options
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools hosted the first of two enrollment expos designed to help families learn about all of the school options offered by TPS. Teachers and school leaders from all 78 school districts attended the expo to meet with families and answer questions. The enrollment expo was held at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KTUL
Could school choice impact Oklahoma's magnet schools?
TULSA, Okla. — Magnet schools are meant to draw in students and challenge them academically. Many admit just a select number of students. Booker T. Washington High School is an example of a magnet school with a reputation for success. "Since 1913, it's had this tradition of excellence," said...
KTUL
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
KTUL
Turkey Mountain holds naming contest for Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With all the buzz surrounding the new stone staircase at Turkey Mountain, the park has decided to let the public help name the feature. A google form was created where Tulsans can submit suggestions. The form will accept suggestions until Friday. The park said they...
KTUL
Pay It Forward: Spavinaw Fire Department sells used gear to volunteer firefighters for $1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Spavinaw Fire Department is paying it forward by helping a newly established volunteer fire department with gear they'd otherwise have to go out and buy. A firefighter with the Osage Twp Rural Volunteer Fire Department. who happens to be from Spavinaw, reached out to...
KTUL
Tulsans ring in Lunar New Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunday is the Lunar New Year and marks the beginning of the year of the rabbit. But, for Vietnamese people in Tulsa and the rest of the world, it's the year of the cat. Tulsans started off the new year off with a bang, a...
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport unveils new art exhibit, 'A History Through Dance'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is something new to learn about at the Tulsa International Airport while you are waiting for your luggage or your loved ones to arrive. TIA unveiled a new exhibit this week called "A History Through Dance" by Megan Torres. Featured in the exhibit is...
KTUL
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Red Fork Depot in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnel is working to promote visitors to Tulsa's Route 66 during his visit to one of the city's newest attractions. He stopped by the Red Fork Depot Friday morning noting the positive impact the event center has had on the community in its first year.
KOKI FOX 23
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
KTUL
SB 131 would allow parents to sue schools over parents' bill of rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state lawmaker wants Oklahomans to be able to file lawsuits against schools if their rights as parents are violated. Supporters say it would empower parents but those against it say it could scare off teachers. Successful lawsuits could result in monetary damages or injunctions...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for man with dementia last seen in Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a man last seen in Fort Smith, Ark. OHP says 75-year-oldDavid Mobley was last seen Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith. He was driving a red 2011 Dodge R1500 truck with OK license plate 2516GT.
KTUL
18-year-old killed in Sequoyah County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old woman has died after a crash in Sequoyah County last Wednesday night. Troopers say Shilah Carrillo was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma around 8 p.m. on Highway 101 near 4749 Road, just north of Muldrow. Investigators say Carrillo...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
KTUL
Lighthorse police searching for wanted man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Criminal Investigation division is searching for a wanted man. Lighthorse police say Gary Wayne Fraser is wanted in connection to a hit and run that happened in Weleetka on Jan. 15. Fraser has felony warrants for homicide, leaving the scene...
KTUL
Man dies after being struck by car on I-244 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man is dead after being struck by a car on I-244 near downtown Tulsa. Troopers say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. The man was on I-244 without a vehicle when he was hit by car in the southbound lanes.
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
KTUL
Man with warrants tries hiding from police in attic before being taken into custody
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man with warrants tried hiding from police officers in the attic of an occupied home on Friday, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police say the incident began just after noon when they received a call about a suspect wanted for first degree burglary at a home near East 33rd Street and North Yale Avenue.
