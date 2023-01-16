How to help Eldora Ski Area match up to $10k donations to nonprofits

NEDERLAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Matthew Campbell is a member of the native village of Gambell in Alaska and a director of the Native American Rights Fund or “NARF.”

“NARF is the oldest and largest legal defense fund that is dedicated to protecting the rights of Indian tribes and individual native people across the country,” Campbell said.

Reghan Gillman is with the Indian Peaks Wilderness Alliance.

“Our mission is to protect and preserve the Indian Peaks and James Peaks wilderness areas which are just west of Boulder,” Campbell said.

Both organizations were selected to receive a donation from the Eldora Play Forever Fund, established by the Eldora Ski Area.

For every dollar donated, Eldora will match it up to $10,000.

However, that donation window ends at midnight Sunday night. People who want to donate can click here .

NARF said those funds will go toward paying legal fees for their work defending the rights of Native Americans.

“Tens of thousands of people all across the country and more than 300 Indian tribes in protecting their rights from things like protecting their natural resources,” Campbell said, “their right to hunt and fish or their right to vote.”

Every patroller with the Indian Peaks Wilderness Alliance is a volunteer, a donation to their cause would help keep that natural area protected and patrollers on duty.

“For our patrollers, they need uniforms, they need hiking gear,” Gillman said, “we have to host them on our training day, we do that in June for our summer patrollers and in November for our winter patrollers.”

