Ellisville, MS

wtva.com

'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.

Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
DECATUR, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
WTOK-TV

Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
MERIDIAN, MS
People

56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'

Khanh Van Duong helped save the lives of his wife and daughter, but became caught in smoke when trying to retrieve his family's dogs A Mississippi man died in a house fire this week after saving the lives of his family. According to WDAM, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong helped his wife and daughter escape a fire that broke out in their home in Soso around 12:40 on Monday morning. The pair made it to safety, but Duong died after attempting to rescue the family's 10 dogs from the flames,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
LAUREL, MS
ourmshome.com

Wind Phone Offers a Connection to Loved Ones Who Have Passed

Though not connected to a phone line or WiFi, a vintage repurposed wind phone has recently been placed in a quiet location in the woods surrounding Hattiesburg’s Lake Terrace Convention Center’s walking path, beckons visitors to make a call. The wind phone was gifted to the Center by Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal in memory of their only child, Nikolai Hill, who passed from a sudden and silent pulmonary embolism on Jan 7, 2021.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue. After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth. “Obviously, there’s a...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Ribbon cutting held for Petal Central Business District

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Dec. 6, the Petal Board of Aldermen voted to approve the establishment of a central business district in downtown Petal. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the CBD’s establishment. The goal of the district is to grant property tax...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County car crash

