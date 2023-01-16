Khanh Van Duong helped save the lives of his wife and daughter, but became caught in smoke when trying to retrieve his family's dogs A Mississippi man died in a house fire this week after saving the lives of his family. According to WDAM, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong helped his wife and daughter escape a fire that broke out in their home in Soso around 12:40 on Monday morning. The pair made it to safety, but Duong died after attempting to rescue the family's 10 dogs from the flames,...

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO