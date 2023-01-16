Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern TownSarah Walker GorrellFayette, MS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MississippiKristen WaltersPetal, MS
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoonSarah Walker GorrellTaylorsville, MS
Related
wtva.com
'Close Before you Doze' saves the lives of two children.
Two Decatur lives were saved thanks to their bedroom door being closed during a house fire that broke out the morning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 'Close Before you Doze' are the words Decatur Fire and Rescue is emphasizing. Two people were inside the home in a room...
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
WDAM-TV
Wednesday workshop aids Jones County first responders dealing with victims of trauma
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of Jones County first responders got a quick course Wednesday in dealing with trauma. Clean Slate Behavioral Health Solutions offered a free trauma informed training workshop at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Training Center. The workshop helped those in first responder positions and...
WTOK-TV
Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
WDAM-TV
HPD wants drivers to “Park Smart” to help eliminate car burglaries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Leave keys in your car overnight, and it could give criminals an opportunity to steal your possessions. Hattiesburg Police Department is asking drivers to “‘Park Smart,” lock the your vehicle and taking valuables inside of the home. Doing so, It could help prevent...
Mississippi man, two dogs, eight puppies die in house fire as he tries to rescue animals
A Jones County man and the family’s 10 dogs died in a house fire Monday near the Soso community. According to Jones County fire officials, Khanh Van Duong was able to make sure his wife and daughter escaped but remained in the house while attempting to rescue two adult dogs and eight puppies.
WTOK-TV
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
WDAM-TV
Registration opens for Petal Children’s Task Force 11th annual ‘Lighthouse Dash’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Registration for the 11th annual Petal Children’s Task Force Lighthouse Dash is officially open. The 5-K run/2-mile walk serves as the biggest fundraiser for the organization and all money raised goes towards food. Demaris Lee, executive director of Petal Children’s Task Force, said this event...
56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'
Khanh Van Duong helped save the lives of his wife and daughter, but became caught in smoke when trying to retrieve his family's dogs A Mississippi man died in a house fire this week after saving the lives of his family. According to WDAM, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong helped his wife and daughter escape a fire that broke out in their home in Soso around 12:40 on Monday morning. The pair made it to safety, but Duong died after attempting to rescue the family's 10 dogs from the flames,...
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man cleared in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted in a burglary investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department has been cleared. According to HPD, Isaiah Booth, 32, who had an active warrant for residential burglary, has been cleared in the incident after the victim dropped the charges. The police department previously...
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
WDAM-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
ourmshome.com
Wind Phone Offers a Connection to Loved Ones Who Have Passed
Though not connected to a phone line or WiFi, a vintage repurposed wind phone has recently been placed in a quiet location in the woods surrounding Hattiesburg’s Lake Terrace Convention Center’s walking path, beckons visitors to make a call. The wind phone was gifted to the Center by Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal in memory of their only child, Nikolai Hill, who passed from a sudden and silent pulmonary embolism on Jan 7, 2021.
WDAM-TV
More commercial growth expected on Evelyn Gandy Parkway
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s already been a busy year for Evelyn Gandy Parkway in the Friendly City, and it’s expected to continue. After Petal recently welcomed a new Chick-fil-A, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the parkway still has plenty of room for commercial growth. “Obviously, there’s a...
WDAM-TV
Ribbon cutting held for Petal Central Business District
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Dec. 6, the Petal Board of Aldermen voted to approve the establishment of a central business district in downtown Petal. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the CBD’s establishment. The goal of the district is to grant property tax...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
WDAM-TV
Residents of Collins’ veterans home treated to early Mardi Gras celebration
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents at the State Veterans Home in Collins were treated to a special, in-person Mardi Gras celebration Wednesday. It was hosted by several Pine Belt veterans’ organizations and was the first event of its kind since the pandemic began. Crescent City-style party music was provided...
Comments / 0