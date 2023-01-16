ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Phoenix honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PHOENIX — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94-years-old on Sunday. Events celebrating his birthday are happening all over the nation and in the Valley in observance of the national holiday on Monday. Despite rain in the forecast, a march and a festival are set to take...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral

One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?

The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

March in downtown Phoenix calls for voter protection, police accountability

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention is leading a March for Voter Protection and Police Accountability in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Convention said it wants to draw attention to voter suppression in America, the fight of Black Americans for economic justice, as well as community police accountability and transparency. The group said the march is also in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of fighting for justice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible

PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix high school district holds listening sessions as they reconsider police presence on campus

PHOENIX - A school district in the Phoenix area is reconsidering the role of police on campus, years after they removed School Resource Officers. As part of the reconsideration, officials with the Phoenix Union High School District are hosting a series of listening sessions to hear from members of the community on how to move forward, and improve safety in general.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Valley. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who say shots were fired in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona

A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas.  Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos

Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ

