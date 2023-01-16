Read full article on original website
Phoenix honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PHOENIX — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94-years-old on Sunday. Events celebrating his birthday are happening all over the nation and in the Valley in observance of the national holiday on Monday. Despite rain in the forecast, a march and a festival are set to take...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hundreds Show up to Show Their Respect to Arizona’s Legendary Legislator Russell Pearce at His Funeral
One of the most well-known and revered Arizona legislators in recent years, Russell Pearce of Mesa, passed away on January 5, and his funeral was held on Monday. Hundreds packed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints central stake center in Mesa to listen to eulogies from family and friends, most of whom were brought to tears speaking of his love for Arizona, his family, church, God, and the Constitution.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
AZFamily
March in downtown Phoenix calls for voter protection, police accountability
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Progressive National Baptist Convention is leading a March for Voter Protection and Police Accountability in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Convention said it wants to draw attention to voter suppression in America, the fight of Black Americans for economic justice, as well as community police accountability and transparency. The group said the march is also in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of fighting for justice.
Phoenix Fire responds to another school after students allegedly took edibles
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department has been dispatched to another Valley school to evaluate students who allegedly ingested edibles. At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Cactus Road after two sixth-graders reportedly took some sort of edible. One of...
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
'I'm hoping to raise awareness': Artist paints day-to-day life of those living in 'The Zone'
PHOENIX — A woman showering with a hose, a group hiding under a blanket, and droves of people waiting for food, one local artist is showcasing the reality of homelessness in downtown Phoenix. Joel Coplin is one of the people who live in "The Zone." He's chosen to paint...
AZFamily
MLK Festival in Phoenix still on despite forecasted rain, limited venue space
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For about 20 years, organizers say the MLK Festival has been held at Hance Park. The event will continue at the park despite forecasted rain and a new restricted area. In December, the first-ever Zona Music Festival was held at the park. However, it became a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix elementary school student hospitalized after taking an edible
PHOENIX - A child was taken to the hospital after taking a THC edible at a Phoenix elementary school, fire crews said Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Shaw Butte Elementary School near 21st Avenue and Peoria after two sixth graders took the edibles and reported having "medical issues." One...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona business builds tiny home using mud and hay
It may be hard, at least for Americans, to envision a house that is made of straw and mud, but the owners of the Worm Farm in Phoenix did. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix high school district holds listening sessions as they reconsider police presence on campus
PHOENIX - A school district in the Phoenix area is reconsidering the role of police on campus, years after they removed School Resource Officers. As part of the reconsideration, officials with the Phoenix Union High School District are hosting a series of listening sessions to hear from members of the community on how to move forward, and improve safety in general.
fox10phoenix.com
1 dead following shooting in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a deadly shooting in the West Valley. The shooting, according to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, happened at a residential neighborhood east of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. officers responded to the scene after multiple calls from people who say shots were fired in the area.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
4 women, including 2 teens, injured in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
fox10phoenix.com
Volunteers in Phoenix clean up 27th Avenue: 'It brings revitalization'
More than a hundred volunteers spent hours this weekend morning cleaning up 27th Avenue in Phoenix. Residents say they've had issues with crime over the years and they're doing what they can now to change that. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
Phoenix New Times
How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos
Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
