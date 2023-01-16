ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Ingleside Index

Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong

, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD school bus involved in car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest

, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

A dog, a gun, a helping hand

The Bee County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) is asking the Beeville community for help in assisting one of its own. BCSD Sergeant Brandon Burdick has been working in law enforcement for 22 years, 16 of which have been with the Bee County Sheriff’s Department. On December 30, the Pleasanton-native had been enjoying a normal night at home before falling asleep and waking to his home filled with smoke.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Piece of Aransas Pass Veteran’s History Saved by Dry Cleaner

, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: DAVID ‘MAC’ MCCLURE, SR. – U.S. ARMY Thin, frail, using a cane or an electric wheelchair most days to get around, U.S. Army veteran David McClure, Sr. of Aransas Pass doesn’t travel much anymore, stand, or walk long distances. A heavy smoker since age 16, he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), emphysema, asthma, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and had the upper left lobe of his lung surgically removed. But the 74-yearold is grateful for what he has, a home, and a daughter and granddaughter that live with him. And last week, he...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

