Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
KENS 5
Pit bull dies after saving girl from burning home in Corpus Christi
HOUSTON — A Texas family said one of their beloved pets sacrificed itself to save their daughter from a burning home, according to KRIS in Corpus Christi. The family said their house burned down on New Year's Eve, but what happened next was a miracle. "We heard this huge,...
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
Coast Guard, CCFD investigating shrimp boat fire in City’s Municipal Marina
In a statement released on Sunday, the City of Corpus Christi said the partially submerged boat will be removed in the coming days.
tpr.org
Environmental groups in Corpus Christi say they’re still finding remnants from oil spill
An oil spill into Corpus Christi Bay has left lingering questions into what the full impact will be to wildlife and the environment, as well as to how effectively officials notified the public. The spill was first reported on Dec. 24, originating from a pipe failure at the Flint Hills...
Staples, McArdle road repairs expected to be finished by Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detours at the intersection of Staples and McArdle are expected to continue through Wednesday after the water line was repaired last week. Daily closures until then are expected as reconstruction of the road gets underway. City officials hope to fully re-open the intersection by Wednesday.
Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong
, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
Port of C.C. Commission Board vote to move forward on second permit for Harbor Island desalination plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission Board voted to move forward Tuesday in securing the permits needed to open up a desalination facility on Harbor Island. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the port a discharge permit back in September. During Tuesday's meeting, the...
CCISD school bus involved in car accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
mysoutex.com
A dog, a gun, a helping hand
The Bee County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) is asking the Beeville community for help in assisting one of its own. BCSD Sergeant Brandon Burdick has been working in law enforcement for 22 years, 16 of which have been with the Bee County Sheriff’s Department. On December 30, the Pleasanton-native had been enjoying a normal night at home before falling asleep and waking to his home filled with smoke.
Nueces County has a new junior livestock show queen!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show has a new queen! Gisele Delgado is a member of London ISD FFA. "I am so happy to be crowned queen, I am very thankful for the accomplishment and I am so lucky to be amongst such great girls while doing it," Delgado said.
West Oso ISD reassures residents that teachers' jobs are safe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many rumors coming out after Wednesday's West Oso Independent School District board meeting. There are talks about a voluntary early resignation incentive program offering teachers $1,000, along with rumors that the district will not be able to pay its teachers when May comes around.
Piece of Aransas Pass Veteran’s History Saved by Dry Cleaner
, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: DAVID ‘MAC’ MCCLURE, SR. – U.S. ARMY Thin, frail, using a cane or an electric wheelchair most days to get around, U.S. Army veteran David McClure, Sr. of Aransas Pass doesn’t travel much anymore, stand, or walk long distances. A heavy smoker since age 16, he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), emphysema, asthma, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and had the upper left lobe of his lung surgically removed. But the 74-yearold is grateful for what he has, a home, and a daughter and granddaughter that live with him. And last week, he...
Has Corpus Christi achieved Dr. King's dream?
Has Corpus Christi achieved Dr. King’s dream and how do we measure that? Members of the Corpus Christi Black community talk about the steps taken towards achieving "his dream".
Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area. AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Thieves are on the lookout to steal bicycles
After moving to downtown Corpus Christi a few months ago, Russell Sellman received a not so warm welcome after his bikes were stolen last weekend.
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX. - Corpus Christi police have launched a homicide investigation after a fatal incident involving a vehicle and an individual. On Tuesday, 6:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to Giants Drive, where they discovered a man lying in the street with serious injuries.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
