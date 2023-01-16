ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Breakdown: Interim coach Ryan Overland talks Mike Batesole & Fresno State baseball

After the first official practice of the 2023 season, interim baseball coach Ryan Overland stopped by to talk about the upcoming Fresno State baseball season.

RELATED: Mike Batesole steps down after 20 seasons

Overland, a former player under Batesole, has been a coach at Fresno State for ten years coaching the likes of Austin Wynnes and Taylor Ward among other former Diamond Dogs to make it to the Big leagues.

