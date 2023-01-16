Read full article on original website
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOPD seeks suspect wanted on charges for simple burglary
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 41-year-old Kristian Lumpkin in connection to a burglary.
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
Parole violator faces several new charges after French Quarter armed robbery
On Thursday (Jan. 12) at about 8:45 p.m., officers say Richard Carr committed an armed robbery in the 400 block of Burgundy Street
NOPD investigating midday Central City homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in Central City that left a 19-year-old man dead. Police say the incident happened at about 11:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. The victim was located in a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Mother of Boogie B claims she was told arrested murder suspect ‘may not be viable’ by DA’s office
Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans rapper Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, Montrell's mother says she hasn't heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
Two juveniles in custody after pulling on car handles in Kenner
Kenner Police have two teens in custody after witnesses spotted them pulling on car handles in the Highway Park area.
400+ cars stolen in New Orleans in first 16 days of 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thieves have stolen hundreds of cars in New Orleans in the first 16 days of the new year, according to data from the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD says it has responded to 403 calls for service related to stolen cars. The Metropolitan Crime Commission believes that number is a bit higher, tracking over 500 car thefts.
NOPD arrests two youths after series of car burglaries and thefts
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD announced on Wednesday that they have charged two 16-year-olds with eight counts of burglary after a spree of car thefts in the CBD earlier this month. The break-ins happened on January 8 and police say the suspects were driving a stolen Kia as they...
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
Accused vehicle suspect wanted in St. Roch, NOPD
The incident happened on Friday (Jan. 13) in the 3000 block of Allen Street.
NOPD searching for suspect accused in Abundance Street home burglary
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1800 block of Abundance Street on Tuesday (Jan. 10).
Man fatally shot in Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Central City just before noon Wednesday (Jan. 18), according to the NOPD. Police say the incident happened on Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 11:35 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the victim suffering a...
Alleged repeat offender wanted for Mid-City business burglaries
According to the NOPD, at the end of 2022, an unidentified black man targeted a Mid-City business in the 5200 block of Canal Street, several times.
Man fatally shot in Central City for 19th homicide in 18 days of 2023
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1500 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way. Police say shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to investigate a call of a man shot in that location.
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
NOPD: Suspect sought after man stabbed during argument near Will Clark Field
New Orleans detectives are searching for a man believed to have stabbed someone twice during an argument over the weekend.
Man, woman slain in double shooting near Westwego, JPSO says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An adult man and woman were fatally shot Tuesday night (Jan. 17) inside a house in an unincorporated area near Westwego, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identities and ages of the victims were not disclosed by authorities. Deputies responding to a report...
Man caught on surveillance video burglarizing French Quarter business
A man accused of burglarizing a business in the French Quarter is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department.
