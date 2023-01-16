ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV

A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Potential changes coming to Route 13 corridor

On a hot summer day last year, Fall Creek resident Victoria Armstrong was crossing New York state Route 13 on her bicycle at the inlet side of the Willow and Dey Street crossing. A driver of a car turning left from Dey Street to Route 13 southbound didn’t see her...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire

ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning

VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
VERNON, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI

SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy