cnycentral.com
Pedestrian confirmed dead after being struck by several cars on I-81 Tuesday night
The New York State Troopers told CNYCentral a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night at 6:49 p.m. on I-81 near the Brewerton exit in the Town of Hastings. When Troopers arrived, they observed multiple vehicles parked along the shoulder of the roadway. Interviews with those drivers revealed several vehicles...
20-year-old Cicero man killed after walking into traffic on I-81 in Oswego County, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from Cicero is dead after walking into traffic on Interstate 81 and getting hit by multiple vehicles on Tuesday night, troopers said. Troopers arrived at 6:49 p.m. to mile marker 101.3 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
cnycentral.com
Wolcott woman dies after colliding with tractor trailer Tuesday morning
GALEN, N.Y. — A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Galen Tuesday morning has left a Wolcott woman dead. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, NY lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on State Route 414. Her vehicle crossed into...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
cnycentral.com
One injured after crashing into ambulance enroute to hospital Monday in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One man is injured after a car struck an ambulance that was on its way to St. Joseph's hospital Monday evening. Just after 4 p.m., a car hit a CAVAC (Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps) ambulance carrying at least one patient at the intersection of James St. and Townsend St. in Syracuse.
WHEC TV-10
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
CNY Man Dies After Being Pinned By UTV
A 60-year-old Central New York man was killed in a UTV mishap in Oswego County. According to New York State Police investigators, James Potter was backing-up his UTV on an off-road trail in the town of Richland when he hit a tree, causing the vehicle to rollover and pin him beneath it.
A national chain restaurant on Erie Boulevard East has closed
Syracuse, N. Y. —The Red Lobster seafood restaurant on Erie Boulevard just west of Thompson Road has permanently closed. While the national chain’s web site location finder says the store at 2965 Erie Blvd. E. is “temporarily closed,” the voice message for that location indicates it is not reopening.
tompkinsweekly.com
Potential changes coming to Route 13 corridor
On a hot summer day last year, Fall Creek resident Victoria Armstrong was crossing New York state Route 13 on her bicycle at the inlet side of the Willow and Dey Street crossing. A driver of a car turning left from Dey Street to Route 13 southbound didn’t see her...
March, vigil to be held after 11-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Community activists are holding a march, community discussion and a vigil Tuesday after an 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while buying milk in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot as she was heading home at 7:43 p.m. Monday after buying a gallon of milk...
WKTV
Police continue search for suspect who left New York Mills schools on lockout after trying to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – New York Mills police are still searching for a homeless man they say tried to get into the school building Tuesday, leading to a lockout. The suspect has been identified as John Becker, who police say has warrants out for his arrest for unrelated incidents.
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
cnycentral.com
A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
NewsChannel 36
Body discovered in Schuyler County garage fire
ORANGE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Local and state officials have launched an investigation after a body was discovered inside a garage by firefighters responding to a fire on Hornby Road on Jan. 15th. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, members of the Beaver Dams Volunteer Fire Department discovered the body during efforts to put a garage fire out in the early morning.
cnyhomepage.com
Student brought a weapon to VVS Tuesday morning
VERNON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News has learned of an incident Tuesday morning at VVS school. A student brought a weapon into a BOCES classroom Tuesday morning and threatened a school staff member. No one was injured. An administrator at the school secured the weapon and the student was turned over to their family and removed from the campus.
wrvo.org
Syracuse police continue to investigate drive-by shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead
Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl on Syracuse’s Southside Monday. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was returning home from a convenience store Monday night with a carton of milk in her hands when shots rang out in her neighborhood on Oakwood Ave. She died of gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old man was injured.
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
cnycentral.com
Deputy reveals SPD officer's sister received two liters of IV fluid to lower BAC after DWI
SALINA, N.Y. — We're getting new details directly from the report of an Onondaga County Sheriff's deputy who was on the scene of a DWI arrest early New Year's Day. The deputy says he responded to a single-car accident on John Glenn Boulevard, where he found a black Acura sitting in the middle of two westbound lanes. Inside the car was Tatiana Sustache, who he says had watery, bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and slurred speech.
