Effingham Radio
State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour: Weapons Ban Faces Multiple Constitutional Problems
Not only is Illinois’ new gun control law a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment, but there are other Constitutional problems with the law, according to State Representatives Adam Niemerg (R-Dietrich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) who attended a court hearing in Effingham on attorney Tom Devore’s legal challenge to the law.
Legal challenges begin over Illinois' new firearms ban
Multiple lawsuits have been filed in Illinois challenging recently enacted gun legislation that bans certain firearms and high-capacity magazines in the state.
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
NBC Chicago
Judge to Make Decision Soon on Whether to Halt Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Amid Lawsuits
An emergency hearing surrounding the Protect Illinois Communities Act was held in downstate Effingham County late Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking a temporary restraining order on the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860...
POLITICO
Money race for mayor tightens
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We've had 22 days that feel more like March than January. Not complaining. Willie Wilson, the businessman making a second run for Chicago mayor, still leads the money race with $4.1 million cash on hand, according to the latest figures from the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Illinois gun ban ruling expected Friday as eyes remain on other gun control measures
(The Center Square) – While eyes are on the courts with lawsuits challenging Illinois’ gun ban working through the state and federal judiciary, a gun-rights group says it’s important to keep an eye on the statehouse because more gun control measures are coming. At least three separate...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
Illinois town hall brings out hundreds opposed to assault weapons ban
Several Republican lawmakers in Illinois hosted a legislative town hall at the Cultural and Civic Center in Marion on Tuesday night.
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
POLITICO
‘Charlatans,’ Jan. 6 and the mayor’s race
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. A year ago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin jumped in the governor’s race, upending the political scene. Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who led the special House Jan. 6 committee, took a swipe at Donald Trump, endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot and then waded into Chicago politics Friday during his keynote at Chicago’s interfaith breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Daily Northwestern
Small landlords frustrated at delay in federal aid
City Council approved a plan last March to give financial support to small and medium-sized landlords using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. But landlords haven’t yet received any aid, leaving some frustrated. Evanston received approximately $43 million in ARPA funding to address the city’s economic fallout from...
Daily Northwestern
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot
In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
police1.com
Ill. gov. tells sheriffs 'they won't be in their job' if they don't enforce gun ban
GREENE COUNTY, Ill. — A battle is brewing over a state ban of some assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, with more county sheriffs vowing they won't arrest violators and the governor warning that could put their jobs in jeopardy. Illinois on Tuesday became the ninth state to ban so-called...
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
More than 70 Illinois counties say they will not enforce state 'assault weapon' ban: Report
Illinois sheriffs of almost 80 counties are refusing to enforce the state's "assault weapons" ban that was recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
Should Illinois follow Tennessee and Pass “Bentley’s Law”?
Bentley's Law passed in Tennessee, should Illinois consider bringing this new DUI law to the Land of Lincoln? Here is what you need to know about Bentley's Law and why it is a groundbreaking new law to protect the victims of DUIs... The state of Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law...
Gun store owner: Prohibited items in storage until possible injunction against Illinois’ ban
(The Center Square) – Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when...
Bill would allow local gun control in Washington state
(The Center Square) – People spoke out for and against a bill that would repeal Washington state’s preemption statute, which gives the Legislature the primary authority to regulate firearms, during a Tuesday morning public hearing held by the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1178 would...
