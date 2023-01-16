In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.

