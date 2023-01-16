ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Money race for mayor tightens

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. We've had 22 days that feel more like March than January. Not complaining. Willie Wilson, the businessman making a second run for Chicago mayor, still leads the money race with $4.1 million cash on hand, according to the latest figures from the Illinois State Board of Elections.
‘Charlatans,’ Jan. 6 and the mayor’s race

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. A year ago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin jumped in the governor’s race, upending the political scene. Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who led the special House Jan. 6 committee, took a swipe at Donald Trump, endorsed Mayor Lori Lightfoot and then waded into Chicago politics Friday during his keynote at Chicago’s interfaith breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Small landlords frustrated at delay in federal aid

City Council approved a plan last March to give financial support to small and medium-sized landlords using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. But landlords haven’t yet received any aid, leaving some frustrated. Evanston received approximately $43 million in ARPA funding to address the city’s economic fallout from...
Evanston, NU collaborate on guaranteed income pilot

In December, Evanston began giving $500 each month to 150 residents as part of the city’s guaranteed income one-year pilot program. The city launched applications for the program in August, selected a cohort of recipients and has sent out two rounds of payments so far. Evanston is running the pilot in conjunction with Northwestern, which is researching how the money impacts residents’ quality of living and the community as a whole.
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths

Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
