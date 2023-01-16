Read full article on original website
First Edition: 3 things to know this morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18 and here are three stories we have been working on to get your day started. City Manager Peter Zanoni will give an update on the state of repairs to the mud bridge on Yorktown this morning at 10 a.m. TxDOT...
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
Winter Texans helping to fuel Aransas County tourism off-season economy
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texans are helping to fuel the growth in the RV business in Aransas County. Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom told 3NEWS there are now 6,000 RV spots across the county and that Winter Texans provide a real economic boost. "The estimates that...
Traffic light mast at Everhart, Alameda that fell will take one month to fix, city leaders say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If at all possible, drivers may want to avoid the Everhart and Alameda intersection until further notice. A traffic light mast fell Sunday and hit two cars, officials said, and repairs will take a month. The intersection is now a four-way stop. Corpus Christi Councilman...
West Oso ISD reassures residents that teachers' jobs are safe
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are many rumors coming out after Wednesday's West Oso Independent School District board meeting. There are talks about a voluntary early resignation incentive program offering teachers $1,000, along with rumors that the district will not be able to pay its teachers when May comes around.
Flour Bluff softball looking to fix the little things in 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets' softball team once again has big expectations after coming up just short in the region final last year. The Hornets only lost three seniors from a team that also finished a perfect 16-0 in the 5A district. With the majority of...
First phase of mud bridge repairs completed ahead of schedule, city official says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials confirmed to 3NEWS that repairs to the embankments along the Yorktown mud bridge's east and west sides were completed eight days ahead of schedule. While progress is being made on the bridge, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that the timeline has...
Staples, McArdle road repairs expected to be finished by Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Detours at the intersection of Staples and McArdle are expected to continue through Wednesday after the water line was repaired last week. Daily closures until then are expected as reconstruction of the road gets underway. City officials hope to fully re-open the intersection by Wednesday.
Corpus Christi artist transforms neighborhood shopping center to inspire kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Artists from around the globe are taking part in revamping Ayers Street to inspire youth. Young artist, Jeremy Flores wants to make sure the Ayers area of the city is not forgotten. He said the culture and history the area holds should be on display – for everyone to see, from residents to its visitors.
Coming clean on food truck health standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
Trouble sleeping? Exercise may be the key
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have difficulty sleeping, you are not alone. According to the CDC, one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. In a study done by the Mayo Clinic, research finds that exercise may be the solution to your sleepless nights. "We are one...
Over $150K in cash found after traffic stop in Refugio County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over $150,000 in cash was found Tuesday in Refugio. The Refugio County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle at 9:30 a.m. on Alamo Street for a traffic violation. When deputies asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, the driver refused. That's when...
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Thieves are on the lookout to steal bicycles
After moving to downtown Corpus Christi a few months ago, Russell Sellman received a not so warm welcome after his bikes were stolen last weekend.
