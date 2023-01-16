ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

American Bank Bear Drive brings in over 900 teddy bears

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 900 teddy bears were collected and donated as part of the annual American Bank Bear Drive. Clients, vendors, employees and friends brought in bears to all American Bank branches throughout the month of December as decorations for the holiday season. The bears were...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KIII 3News

Coming clean on food truck health standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is no stranger to food trucks. There are 213 food trucks throughout the city. But how high are the health standards of these restaurants on wheels? 3NEWS spoke with the city's health department and local restaurant owner, Anthony Perez, who also has experience running a food truck.
KIII 3News

Trouble sleeping? Exercise may be the key

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have difficulty sleeping, you are not alone. According to the CDC, one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. In a study done by the Mayo Clinic, research finds that exercise may be the solution to your sleepless nights. "We are one...
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
KIII 3News

