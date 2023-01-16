Read full article on original website
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers look flat and slow in loss to Oklahoma City Thunder
The Pacers have lost five games in a row
Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos' Path to Sean Payton
The head-coaching board was reshuffled somewhat for the Denver Broncos.
Texans complete coaching interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
The Houston Texans have had an interview with one of the younger defensive minds in the NFL. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Texans completed an interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero, 42, was part of a Broncos team that underachieved with a 5-12...
Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school
DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles ...
Sixers to bring Tyrese Maxey off the bench in matchup with Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their road trip on Tuesday when they pay a visit to the Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers will once again bring Tyrese Maxey off the bench. Rivers brought Maxey off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers and afterward, he...
Former Boston Celtics player, coach Chris Ford dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official...
Broncos should add this name to their head coaching candidate list
The Denver Broncos should highly consider adding one name to their list of candidates for their head coaching search. They have several already, but this guy could show them a little more of something Denver may be looking for. This week alone the Broncos have four interviews and could have...
North Dakota hosts UMKC, looks to stop home slide
UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 3-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-13, 0-6 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -2.5; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays UMKC looking to break its three-game home slide. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 4-6 in home games. North Dakota has a 4-8 record...
Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
Chad Brown talks Broncos coaching situation and NFL playoffs
The Broncos were unsuccessful in their efforts to lure Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan and will now have to look elsewhere. Former NFL linebacker Chad Brown joined Vinny & Haynie on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the coaching search.
Kurashev leads the way for Hawks in OT win over Sabres
The Blackhawks overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period and beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at the United Center. And a big reason why was the play of Philipp Kurashev. Kurashev scored on a terrific redirect in the third period to cut Chicago's deficit to...
