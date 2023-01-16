ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

FOX Sports

Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
SPOKANE, WA
9NEWS

Chauncey Billups honored by his Denver high school

DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a two-time state basketball champion from George Washington High School, was honored Tuesday at his alma mater. The high school, college and professional basketball legend was celebrated at the Denver high school where they dedicated the name of the court after him. Billups, now the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Details Emerge From Sean Payton's Interview With Broncos

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is making the rounds this week, taking several interviews with teams looking to fill their vacancies. One of which was with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. According to FOX Sports' Peter Schrager, Payton's interview lasted "several hours" yesterday in Los Angeles ...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Former Boston Celtics player, coach Chris Ford dies at 74

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official...
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Broncos should add this name to their head coaching candidate list

The Denver Broncos should highly consider adding one name to their list of candidates for their head coaching search. They have several already, but this guy could show them a little more of something Denver may be looking for. This week alone the Broncos have four interviews and could have...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

North Dakota hosts UMKC, looks to stop home slide

UMKC Kangaroos (7-12, 3-3 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-13, 0-6 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -2.5; over/under is 125.5. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota plays UMKC looking to break its three-game home slide. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 4-6 in home games. North Dakota has a 4-8 record...
GRAND FORKS, ND
FOX Sports

Sabres bring home losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (23-18-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-19-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -120, Islanders -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to end their four-game home skid with a win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY

