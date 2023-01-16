Read full article on original website
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
StartEngine Reports Raising $33.9 Million in Q4, Topping Competitors
StartEngine, a leading US-based investment crowdfunding platform, is reporting that it raised $33.9 million during Q4 2022 under the Reg A+ (Regulation A) and Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemptions. StartEngine added that this surpassed its two largest competitors. According to StartEngine, Wefunder raised $23.9 million, and Republic raised $17.2 million...
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
HashKey Capital Closes Fund III at $500M in Commitments to Build Web3
HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, has announced the final closing of its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III with a total commitment of US$500 million. Fund III received strong support “from institutional investors namely sovereign wealth funds, renowned family offices, and corporations.”
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
Investment Platform Lightyear Introduces In-App Access to Earnings Calls
Finance software startup Quartr and investment platform Lightyear announce a partnership to bring Quartr’s convenient “access to earnings calls audios, reports and slide decks to the Lightyear platform.”. Quartr has “collected company information from roughly 7,000 listed companies and have, since this autumn, started redistributing this data to...
Cloud-Native Issuer Processor Enfuce, Orka Ventures Introduce Consumer Lending Offering
“Pioneering” issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, announced a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, “to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending.”. Until now, Orka Ventures has...
OKX Adds Copy Trading in Move to Overhaul Trading Experience
OKX has announced a new feature labeled “Copy Trading” in a move to “overhaul the trading experience.”. Copy Trading is a tool that enables Social Trading. Users can follow high-performing traders and replicate their trades in new real-time. OKX states that there is a common misconception that...
Workplace Equity Analytics Platform Syndio Teams Up with Broadridge Financial Solutions
Syndio, which claims to be the world’s leading workplace equity analytics platform, announced a new partnership with global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR). The company is “employing Syndio’s technology to better enable the critical steps of measuring and deepening their commitment to pay equity.” This announcement “comes on...
Tim Draper and the Draper Venture Network Launches Investment Platform Open to Solo Investors
Tim Draper and the Draper Venture Network (DVN) have just announced a new option to invest in private investments. The Draper Round Table will launch this January that aims to enable family offices, venture capitalists, angel investors, and other “solo-capitalists” to access a syndication product. The vehicle will be accessible through the Draper Decentralized (DraperX) platform.
SEC Posts Distribution Plan for Unikrn and Unikoin Gold Investors
Unikrn, a token issuer that attempted to remain compliant while issuing digital assets but ended up being the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, settled with the Commission in 2020. As was reported at that time, Unikrn was assessed a $6.1 million penalty with “substantially all of the company’s assets, to be distributed to investors through a Fair Fund.”
Capital Rise Hires More Executives Following “Substantial Growth”
Property investment and financing platform Capital Rise has announced four new hires following a “period of substantial growth.”. The positive report follows Capital Rise surpassing £200 million in loan originations during Q4 of 2022. About half of this amount was financed during the 12 month period ending June 2022.
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Australia’s Mortgage Broker Aggregator Finsure to Give Brokers Open Banking Access
Finsure, Australia’s mortgage broker aggregator, has partnered with Frollo and NextGen to use Open Banking data as part of the loan application process. Finsure has reportedly “become the first Australian mortgage aggregator to turn on Open Banking access for its brokers.”. In a partnership with Open Banking provider...
Bison Bank Partners with Sygnum in Crypto Push
Bison Bank, a regulated bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has inked an agreement with Sygnum Bank to enter the global crypto markets. The move follows the announcement of Bison Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the bank aiming to provide digital asset services like custody and trading, to the bank’s customers.
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
