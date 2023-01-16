Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
McDermott Northwest blitzes Wooster Triway in dominating victory
Impressive was a ready adjective for McDermott Northwest's 44-22 throttling of Wooster Triway for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. Recently on January 11, McDermott Northwest squared off with Massillon Tuslaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon
Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Perry produces precision performance against Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry delivered all the smoke to disorient Ashtabula Lakeside and flew away with a 69-12 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Perry faced off against Beachwood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Painesville Harvey on January 12 at Painesville Harvey High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Canton South still prevailed 55-45 against Massillon Tuslaw during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton South faced off against Akron Firestone and Massillon Tuslaw took on Canal Fulton Northwest on January 11 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville triggers avalanche over Uhrichsville Claymont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Zanesville Maysville turned out the lights on Uhrichsville Claymont 74-25 on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 10, Zanesville Maysville faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Newcomerstown on January...
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington imposes its will on Minerva
It would have taken a herculean effort for Minerva to claim this one, and Alliance Marlington wouldn't allow that in a 57-13 decision at Minerva High on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva squared off with January 29, 2022 at Alliance...
richlandsource.com
Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Geneva edges Painesville Harvey
Geneva derailed Painesville Harvey's hopes after a 56-47 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Geneva squared off with January 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol
Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Oak Hills routs Cincinnati Mercy McAuley
Cincinnati Oak Hills handled Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 55-33 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 11, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley took on Cincinnati Anderson on January 7 at Cincinnati Anderson High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
richlandsource.com
Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown
No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg triumphs in strong showing over Blanchester
Williamsburg rolled past Blanchester for a comfortable 80-54 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Williamsburg and Blanchester faced off on February 8, 2022 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Seaman North Adams overwhelms Mowrystown Whiteoak
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Seaman North Adams put away Mowrystown Whiteoak 54-33 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Seaman North Adams and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off with February 8, 2022 at Seaman North Adams High School last season. For more, click here.
Dee Alexander and Saniyah Hall keep playing their game and ignoring the haters
The two superstars faced off as Purcell Marian defeated Laurel at Classic in the Country
WLWT 5
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
