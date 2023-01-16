ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Ghosted’ Director Dexter Fletcher Hints At April Release Of Film Starring Chris Evans & Ana De Armas

By Armando Tinoco and Natalie Sitek
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fvrT_0kFxk7C500

Dexter Fletcher was at the Critics Choice Awards and dropped a hint that his latest film Ghosted could be dropping in April.

“Production is well-wrapped,” he told Deadline on the red carpet about the film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas . “I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that but I’ve said it.”

Fletcher advised people to be “standing by their TVs and their Apple boxes for April.”

Watch the director of Ghosted say it in his own words in the video posted below.

Ghosted is a romantic action adventure that was originally supposed to star Scarlett Johansson and Evans, reuniting The Avengers stars. However, when the Black Widow star dropped out of the film, De Armas joined the production from Apple Original Films and Skydance. The movie would reunite Evans and De Armas who co-starred in Knives Out and The Gray Man .

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

Both Evans and De Armas would also be credited as executive producers and the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would double as producers. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing along with Jules Daly.

Other actors attached to the film include Mike Moh ( Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ), Amy Sedaris ( Strangers with Candy ), Tim Blake Nelson ( Captain America: New World Order ), Tate Donovan ( The OC ) and Adrien Brody ( Blonde ).

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing A Subtle Serial Killer, Coming Of Age As A Member Of The Brit Pack, And The Time He & Felicity Jones Had A Brush With Death In A Hot Air Balloon

Eddie Redmayne turned in one of the subtler but ultimately shocking serial killer portrayals, starring with Jessica Chastain in the Tobias Lindholm-directed Netflix drama The Good Nurse. In the movie based on actual events, Redmayne’s Charlie Cullen goes from a non-descript night nurse who becomes a lifesaving friend to co-worker Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), until she realized her pal might be killing patients who should be recovering. He would ultimately confess to killing about 40 people, and drew 18 executive life sentences, while the hospital administrators who quietly dismissed him even though they had their suspicions were not punished for...
Deadline

Netflix 2023 Film Slate Unveiled: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’, ‘The Mother’, ‘Extraction 2’, ‘Heart Of Stone,‘ ’The Killer’, ‘Rebel Moon’ & Others Get Premiere Dates

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 feature film slate, consisting of 49 titles.  The streamer’s feature slate has slimmed down significantly from 2022, when 86 films were announced. It should also be noted that nine of the films on today’s list were originally set for release as part of last year’s lineup. Those titles are Dev Patel’s feature directorial debut Monkey Man, Jennifer Lopez actioner The Mother, George C. Wolfe’s civil rights drama Rustin, John Ridley’s Shirley, the Adam Sandler vehicle Spaceman, the Jamie Foxx-starring They Cloned Tyrone, the starry comedy We Have a Ghost, Kenya Barris’ first feature You People and...
Deadline

Gina Lollobrigida Dies: Italian Cinema Diva Was 95

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who was one of the world’s most famous actresses enjoying success in Europe and Hollywood in her 1950s and ’60s heyday, has died in Rome at the age of 95. Related Story Sophia Loren Remembers Longtime Rival Gina Lollobrigida Related Story Chris Ledesma Dies: 'The Simpsons' Longtime Music Editor Was 64 Related Story Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45 Tributes poured in for the actress from across Italy and the world. “In the immediate period after the war and throughout the 1950s there was one face that represented Italian beauty in the eyes of the world and it was that...
Deadline

‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Lisa Rinna Says She “Hated” Her Last Season On The Show

Lisa Rinna is owning it and talking about it after her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star recently announced she would not be returning for Season 13 of the Bravo series after 8 seasons. Following her exit, Rinna is revealing what she didn’t like about her last season on the show and is not holding back. “I f***ing hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she told Interview Magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How...
Deadline

C.J. Harris Dies: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was 31

C.J. Harris, a Top 6 contestant on American Idol in 2014, died Sunday of a reported heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. He was 31. His death was confirmed by first reported on the Jasper radio station WJLX.FM. Family sources tell TMZ he died of a heart attack, and local news reports say he died at the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper. His death has been confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. American Idol, on its Instagram Story, wrote today, “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be...
JASPER, AL
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards

Applegate brought her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, to Sunday's event, which marks the actress' first awards show since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021 Christina Applegate made a memorable appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. The Dead to Me star, 51, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, paid tribute to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini's character, Judy, with her award show manicure. The actress had her nails painted a deep blue shade with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them...
Deadline

‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Deadline

Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78

Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
Deadline

‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount

Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark.  Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Deadline

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Latest Apology; Amazon Reportedly Set To Part Ways With ‘The Grand Tour’ Vet – Update

UPDATED, 12: 25 PM: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded today to Jeremy Clarkson’s latest apology over his recent column in The Sun in which he said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex. In a tweet via a spokesperson, the couple wrote: “While a new apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny. Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry,’ as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Bruce Gowers Dies: Groundbreaking Music Video Director Of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Was 82

Bruce Gowers, a prolific and groundbreaking director of music videos whose work included the groundbreaking, much-imitated 1975 video for Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” died Sunday in Santa Monica of an acute respiratory infection. He was 82. Winning multiple Emmy, Grammy, MTV and DGA Awards as a director and producer, Gowers’ credits include hundreds of major television events, episodes and award shows including The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Billboard Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, and, for eight seasons, American Idol, for which he won the 2009 Emmy for Best Musical Variety Director. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery &...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deadline

Riz Ahmed & Allison Williams To Host 2023 Oscar Nominations: How To Watch

Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams have been tapped to host the 2023 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, January 24. The noms will be announced live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 AM ET. They’ll be aired live on Good Morning America and streamed live on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences previously released its list of 301 movies that are eligible for the 2023 Best Picture Oscar. Top contenders include Everything Everywhere All At...
Deadline

‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale: Exec Producer Peter Horton Says “It’s A Mystery As To Why It Was Canceled”

SPOILER ALERT! This story contains plots points from the series finale of New Amsterdam. So long, good doctors of New Amsterdam: The drama about an old public hospital from creator/executive producer David Schulner, director/executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television ended its five-season run Tuesday on NBC. Launched in 2018, the series was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. Here, Schulner and Horton reflect on what they did and didn’t do in the final episode, and why they think its way too early to wrap up the drama that stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery,...
Deadline

‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Dominates Netflix Top 10 TV Chart For Second Week; ’Glass Onion‘ Surpasses ‘The Gray Man’ On Most Popular Films List

There are no surprises on Netflix‘s English-language TV and film charts in the U.S. for the week of January 9-15. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, which premiered January 5, is again No. 1 on the TV side of things. The season racked up another 162.7 million hours viewed in its first full week on the service. That’s in addition to the impressive 180.47M hours viewed it had already drawn in the first few days of release. The first season of the family dramedy soared to No. 2 (up from fifth place the week prior), tallying another 63.2M hours viewed. Wednesday...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
Deadline

Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece

PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Gears Up For First Public-Speaking Engagement In Five Years In Northern Italy: “I Haven’t Hidden Away, I Haven’t Gone To Live In A Cave”

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has denied he has been keeping a low profile since a string of sexual misconduct accusations brought his stellar career to a halt in 2017, in a rare meeting with the press ahead of an awards ceremony in northern Italy on Monday evening. “I live my life every day, I go to restaurants, I meet people, drive, play tennis, I’ve always managed to meet generous, genuine, compassionate people,” Spacey told Italian news agency Ansa. “I haven’t hidden away, I haven’t gone to live in a cave,” he said. Spacey was speaking ahead of a special honorary event organized by...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Clarifies Context Around Remarks Hoping ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Got No Jail Time In Fraud Scheme

Andy Cohen made an appearance on Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? and his interview caused some waves with Bravo fans that he is now clarifying. The Real Housewives producer took to Instagram to first acknowledge that he enjoyed his experience with Wallace on his HBO Max talk show and give compliments to the veteran journalist. “I love that interview. I thought it was a really dynamic conversation and he’s such a good interviewer,” he said on Instagram Stories. “And I love that he asked me really provocative questions.” Related Story Chris Wallace Grills Andy Cohen On ‘The Real Housewives’ & Hoping ‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen...
Deadline

Deadline

156K+
Followers
42K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy