‘Tár’ Star Cate Blanchett Wants A New Way To Celebrate “Arbitrary” Awards Season During Critics Choice Awards After Best Actress Win

By Destiny Jackson
 3 days ago
Cate Blanchett won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tár . In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a fiercely independent and world-renowned composer whose esteemed career comes crashing down around her after being accused of sexual harassment.

Following her recent win for Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday , which Blanchett did not attend, Blanchett candidly spoke out about the triviality of awards season in a rousing speech.

“It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this room but, you know… the extraordinary creative conversation. I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous. I am so old,” Blanchett laughed before she continued. “Why don’t we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another? And stop the televised horse race of it all. Can I tell you, every single woman… in television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever. You are doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. Thank you. I share this with you all.”

During an interview backstage, Blanchett added to her statement by acknowledging her Tár costars, cast and crew, and fellow nominees: Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh.

“No one stands up there with one of these without a whole army of people making the film… and I think there’s a different way of celebrating performances. We’re all part of the industry; we all influence one another. [All the] actresses were challenged and pushed to their limit as well.”

