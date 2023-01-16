‘Tár’ Star Cate Blanchett Wants A New Way To Celebrate “Arbitrary” Awards Season During Critics Choice Awards After Best Actress Win
Cate Blanchett won at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she took the Best Actress trophy for her role in Tár . In the film, Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, a fiercely independent and world-renowned composer whose esteemed career comes crashing down around her after being accused of sexual harassment.
Following her recent win for Best Actress in a Drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday , which Blanchett did not attend, Blanchett candidly spoke out about the triviality of awards season in a rousing speech.
“It’s extremely arbitrary considering how many extraordinary performances that have been by women not only in this room but, you know… the extraordinary creative conversation. I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous. I am so old,” Blanchett laughed before she continued. “Why don’t we just say there is a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another? And stop the televised horse race of it all. Can I tell you, every single woman… in television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever. You are doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. Thank you. I share this with you all.”
During an interview backstage, Blanchett added to her statement by acknowledging her Tár costars, cast and crew, and fellow nominees: Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Michelle Yeoh.
"No one stands up there with one of these without a whole army of people making the film… and I think there's a different way of celebrating performances. We're all part of the industry; we all influence one another. [All the] actresses were challenged and pushed to their limit as well."
