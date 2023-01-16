ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Political Commentator Allegedly Kicked Out of Restaurant in Miami

A political commentator for Fox News was allegedly kicked out of a North Miami bookstore and restaurant for speaking about politics. Paradis Books and Bread has closed its doors for a while after the incident with analyst Gianno Caldwell. The situation is getting a lot of attention on social media.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspicious Packages Being Investigated at Miami International Airport: MDPD

Police and bomb squad units are at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday. Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police. Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution at this time. Miami International Airport said they are experiencing...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects Sought After Postal Carrier Robbed in Miramar

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Miramar Friday. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. Miramar Police officials said the worker was delivering mail when a vehicle pulled up behind her postal...
MIRAMAR, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy